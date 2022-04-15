THE DISH: Hungry for something new? Try these dishes

Looking for something new to try when dining out? Here are some options.
Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila (4501 Stine Road, Suite 304): The popular restaurant serving Mexican cuisine with a touch of California love is now serving tri-tip stuffed empanadas ($20). The crispy, handmade fried cheese and jalapeno empanadas are sliced open and stuffed with thick chopped house-smoked tri-tip and drizzled with Camino Real's espresso barbecue sauce. The dish is served with mojo fries and chipotle ketchup and molcajete salsa on the side.
The house-smoked tri-tip is also available for a limited time in tacos ($20) as well as a surf and turf option served atop lobster mac and cheese ($24).
Sno Shack of Bakersfield (11000 Brimhall Road, #S): Along with its varieties of Dole whip — pineapple, cherry, lime and mango — the business is serving another unique offering, this one for the brave customers. The dill pickle shaved ice features chopped pickles and juice atop the ice.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway) just added a few new items to the menu.
Fans of locally sourced Santa Carrota beef will want to check out the double smash burger, which features two patties topped with American cheese, house pickles, onion and a secret sauce all served on a Parmesan-crusted brioche.
Bacon lovers may opt for the black and blue burger, which is topped with blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and garlic aioli.
Both burgers feature the beef from the local ranch where the cattle ingests 95 percent carrot-based diet upcycled from local farms, yielding hormone-free, non-GMO meat that is high in B12 and beta-carotene.
Speaking of healthier options, the new spicy ginger green beans will make a great side dish with a kick, thanks to the addition of garlic, ginger and sambal.
Those looking for new appetizers can share the new spinach and artichoke dip, made with mozzarella and havarti, that is served with tortilla chips. The ahi poke stack is back on the menu, made with bourbon barrel-aged soy, smashed avocado, black rice, sesame ginger dressing, firecracker aioli, furikake, green onion and Fresno chile.
Light eaters can enjoy the seared ahi tuna salad, featuring spring mix tossed with avocado, cabbage, carrot, green onions, cilantro, crispy wontons, peanut sauce and sesame ginger dressing.
Indulge with the Damn Good chocolate cake, which is stacked with a bourbon whipped cream and topped with Buffalo Trace chocolate sauce and lava salt. Another new end-of-meal treat is the whiskey sour sorbet, which is made in an exclusive partnership with Cal Creamery featuring a lemon sorbet, herbal bitters and maraschino cherry.
Eureka! is also serving a new mimosa flight featuring orange, pineapple habanero, grapefruit blood orange and hibiscus lime.