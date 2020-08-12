Need to satisfy that sweet tooth? The new shop Crumbl Cookies opens Thursday at the Shops at River Walk.
The gourmet cookie chain is known for its rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies, most of which are served hot. And in these delivery-happy times, it has the added advantage of offering delivery for its baked goods.
In fact, on Friday it will offer free delivery all day within a 5-mile radius of its southwest Bakersfield shop.
For those not living in the 93311 ZIP, Crumbl will offer curbside pickup and walk-in orders.
Customers who step inside will be able to see staff at work preparing the week's variety of cookies. For the opening, the shop will offer classic milk chocolate chip, oatmeal chocolate chip, rocky road (chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, sliced almonds and mini marshmallows topped with marshmallow creme and almonds) and churro (cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with cinnamon buttercream and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar), all served warm.
On the chilled side, it will offer piña colada (pineapple coconut cookie with piña colada frosting, coconut flakes and a maraschino cherry) and chilled shark (sugar cookie with almond sugar frosting and a gummy shark topper) in honor of Shark Week.
Ice cream, the perfect pairing with warm cookies, is also available in flavors including Biscoff, buckeye brownie, churro, muddy buddy, raspberry cheesecake and vanilla.
Prices are $4 per cookie, $13 for a Crumbl box of four and $33 for the party box, which includes a dozen, according to the Crumbl website. Ice cream is $4 for a half-pint, $13 for four half-pints.
The chain has 103 locations across the country but only three in California, including Bakersfield. The others are in Turlock and Point Loma in San Diego.
Crumbl Cookies, 10530 Stockdale Highway, Unit Q100, opens at 8 a.m. Thursday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Call 241-0903 or order online at crumblcookies.com.
Teacher discount
In what is likely to be the toughest school year some teachers face, there is a bit of relief. Sorella Ristorante Italiano is offering a deal this month for teachers.
From now through Aug. 20, teachers can enjoy 10 percent off their entire order. The offer is good for takeout or patio dining. You must show your teacher ID to redeem.
Sorella is at 7900 McNair Lane. Call 396-8603 to order.
Freshen up kitchen tools
As people continue to make use of their kitchens, it may be time to update your utensils.
Williams Sonoma unveiled new products as part of the Tools For Change fundraising program that benefits No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.
Each year, the program features limited-edition spatulas designed by celebrities and culinary personalities. This time tea towels with some of the new designs will also be sold.
On the culinary side, participants are celebrity chefs Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis, restaurateur and TV personality Curtis Stone, California chef and cookbook author Gaby Dalkin and Food Network show host Molly Yeh.
Prolific singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, "Today" show host Hoda Kotb, actress Kristen Bell, actor Misha Collins and TV personality Kris Jenner also have designs being sold this year.
Patterns created by Parton, Bell, Dalkin and Yeh are available on tea towels.
Parton, whose design features butterflies, said in a news release: "I’ve often said that I never had children of my own so that all children could be mine. The thought of anyone going hungry is horrible but knowing that it’s a child is simply heartbreaking. We all have to do our part to take care of the little ones around us who need extra love. This spatula program might help in some small way."
Each spatula retails for $14.95, helping provide up to 40 meals for children in need, while tea towels retail for $12.95, providing 35 meals.
This year's goal is to raise $3 million, which will help provide nearly 30 million meals for American children in need.
For more on the program or to purchase items, visit williams-sonoma.com/nokidhungry.
