Easter is on its way and along with that Easter bunny, you're on the hunt for a place for you and the loved ones to dine. Luckily there are plenty of local restaurants and businesses ready to feed everyone ... who has reservations.
Lino's Greenhorn Grill (10720 Pine Drive, Wofford Heights): Surround yourself with the wonders of nature for a meal up in Wofford Heights. The restaurant will offer Brazilian-inspired churrasco offerings, serving all-you-can-eat, slow roasted cuts of steak, pork, chicken and lamb. Brunch also includes bottomless mimosas, a seafood bar and a dessert bar. There will also be egg hunts held throughout the day, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $29 for those 21 and over (price includes bottomless mimosas), $15 for diners 11 to 17, $10 for children 6 to 10 and free for kids 5 and under. Call 376-8900 or email info@cheflinocreates.com to book your table.
The Guild House (1905 18th St.): The volunteer-run eatery is new to the Easter brunch scene but is worth a visit. The menu will include Baltimore quiche, prime rib carving station, citrus-glazed ham, balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts, applewood-smoked bacon, shrimp cocktail, fresh fruit with honey lime dressing, champagne and more. Seatings are at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost, including tax and tip, is $45, $25 for children 12 and under. Proceeds go to benefit the the Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Clinic, a private nonprofit mental health agency that serves local families. Reservations must be made and paid in advance by calling 399-0344.
The Mark (1623 19th St.): The downtown spot is hosting its first Easter EGGStravaganza with a buffet and Easter egg hunt for the children in the adjacent Park at The Mark. The menu includes prime rib, agave-glazed spiral ham, omelet and waffle bars, roasted asparagus, Tuscan pasta salad, cowboy country potatoes, shrimp cocktail and more. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the egg hunt, for those 12 and under, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or until all the eggs are found. Among the 1,000-plus candy-filled eggs will be 20 eggs magic smashable eggs redeemable for the child's choice of a special basket. (Note: Children should bring their own basket for the hunt.) Cost is $34.99, $13.99 for children 12 and under and $10.99 for endless mimosas for those of legal drinking age. Call 322-7665 for reservations.
Petroleum Club (12th floor of Stockdale Tower, 5060 California Ave.): Enjoy your holiday with the best view of the city at the club, which opens its doors to the public as well as members. Along with a made-to-order omelet station, breakfast options include scrambled eggs, eggs Benedict, hickory-smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, oatmeal with dried fruits and nuts, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, salad station, seafood station with smoked salmon, sesame-seared tuna tataki and mussels and a carving station with prime rib and country pit ham. There will also be entrees including baked wild cod Veronique, grilled chicken breast with roasted green chile cream sauce and herb-roasted pork loin as well as an assortment of house-made pastries, cakes and confections. Cost is $53, $43 for club and reciprocal members and guests, $22 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under. Go to thepetroleumclub.com/easter-brunch to make reservations. You will receive a call back or email confirmation with verification of your reservation and seating time.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Crest's brunch will include a create-your-own omelet station, bottomless mimosas, carving station, cold salads, fresh fruit and breakfast standards eggs, bacon, sausage, country potatoes and waffles. Cost is $23.95, $12.95 for children under 10. Reservations are recommended. Call 833-9998 to book your table.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Enjoy your fill of champagne and gourmet food at the downtown hotel's Belvedere Room, which will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu highlights include a carving station with herb-crusted leg of lamb, Dijon peppercorn-crusted prime rib and Kern honey-glazed ham; seafood station; assorted entrees and sides including chicken pot pie, brandy peppercorn stroganoff and honey mustard Atlantic salmon; and breakfast options ranging from chilaquiles verde and blueberry lemon crepes to an omelet station and cheddar biscuits with country sausage gravy. Cost is $39, $15 for children 12 and under. Call 427-4900 for reservations, which are required.
The Links at Riverlakes Ranch (5201 Riverlakes Drive): This brunch will feature a rotating carving station and barbecue, shrimp cocktail tower, chicken-fried steak, biscuits and gravy, waffle bar, omelet station, desserts, baked goods and more. The day will also include an egg hunt (bring your own basket), crafts and visit with the Easter bunny. Seatings are from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $26.95, $13.95 for children 12 and under and free for children 2 and under. Reservations are required by calling 587-3801.
Buck Owens' Crystal Palace (2800 Buck Owens Blvd.): Already known for their Sunday brunches, the Palace continues its Easter tradition, hosting a brunch from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event features a meat carving station, build-your-own waffle bar, specialty omelet station and all the side dishes and desserts you love. Cost is $35.95, $25.95 for seniors, $18.95 for children 8 to 13, $11.95 for those 3 to 7 and free for children under 3. Make reservations now by calling 328-7560.
Cafe Med (4809 Stockdale Highway): The popular restaurant will serve its holiday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This time around, it will feature a carving station with prime rib, rack of lamb and ham; champagne and mimosas; omelet station; seafood bar and more. Cost is $38.95, $15.95 for children under 12. Call 834-4433 for reservations.
Broken Yolk Cafe (7919 E Brundage Lane, 3300 Buena Vista Road): Both locations will offer a buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with food and family fun. Cost is $21.95 (includes two mimosas for those 21 and over), $11.95 for children 12 and under.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): There's not a buffet but there is free-range Australian lamb on the menu. The meat is aged for at least 26 days, then marinated with garlic and rosemary and flame grilled to perfection, served with two sides and molasses bread. Three chops are $26.99, four chops are $31.99.
Haggin Oaks Farmers Market (8800 Ming Ave.): Since the usual Sunday market will be closed for Easter, a special afternoon market will again be held on Friday, April 19, from 2 to 7 p.m. Most of the usual vendors will be on hand for your Easter meal shopping needs or just some snacks.
Do you know of any other Easter dining deals? Send them to thedish@bakersfield.com.
