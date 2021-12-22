THE DISH: Ho, ho, hungry? These spots have holiday options

As Christmas approaches this weekend, we have some restaurants that want to take one thing off your plate, so to speak. These businesses have takeout deals or special holiday hours.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant is offering a Christmas Eve dine-in special ($36.99) that consists of an 8-ounce prime rib or 6-ounce filet mignon, paired with a fresh Atlantic lobster tail and choice of any two classic side dishes. Diners will also be able to order "Santa's Cookies," which comes with a decorated Black Angus cookie and a special QR code to track Santa's journey.
Takeout options include the holiday family meal to-go ($99, serves four), which is available from Thursday through Jan. 1, consisting of four 8-ounce servings of prime rib with choice of homestyle mashed potatoes or five-grain rice pilaf, broccoli with garlic butter, horseradish, au jus, molasses bread and eight chocolate chip cookies. Prime rib a la carte is available to go in quarter ($149.99, serves six to eight) or half ($279.95, serves 12 to 14) portions. (Note that these pre-orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.)
Order online at blackangus.com or call 324-0814.
Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe (1530 Norris Road): Those looking for a sweet treat for the holiday table can order a cobbler, with options including apple, peach, cherry or blackberry. Call 661-399-0120 by 1 p.m. Thursday to place your order for pickup by 1 p.m. Friday.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, serving a prime rib dinner. Reservations recommended by calling 661-833-9998.
Denny's (multiple locations): Open 24 hours.
Eagle Mountain Casino (681 S. Reservation Road, Porterville): The casino's Grizzly's Food Court will offer a Christmas dinner ($12.99 plus tax) of honey-baked ham, served with roasted potatoes, green beans and corn on the cob.
El Pollo Loco: The chain is offering seasonal items through Sunday including the "holiday familia dinner" ($20), with 10 pieces of chicken, two large sides and tortillas; chicken pozole verde; Mexican hot chocolate; or tamales (a la carte or in bundles of six or 12).
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant has a limited supply of prime rib, offered as a whole ($240, feeds 12 to 16 people) or half portions ($120, feeds six to eight). Must be preordered by calling 661-328-0580 for pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
King Leo's Pizza (6111 Niles St.): The local pizza spot that returned after an eight-year hiatus is offering a Christmas gift of being open for takeout orders on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will also be open for dine-in during the same hours on Friday. Call 661-364-0422 to order.
Maggie's Sunrise Cafe (3631 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant credits the staff for wanting to be open on Christmas Day, during which it will be serving customers from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Brunch boxes are also available by preorder by calling 661-748-1453 (pickup is 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Day). Options include a pancake box ($49.99, serves six to eight) with 12 pancakes, scrambled eggs, country potatoes, bacon and sausage; French toast box ($55.99, feeds six to eight) with 12 slices along with aforementioned sides; and the ultimate box ($79.99, serves 10 to 12) with six pancakes, six slices of French toast, three waffles, six biscuits and gravy, eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage and ham.
Ming's Cafe (1918 L St.): The downtown Chinese restaurant is open on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Catering options are also available. Call 661-323-4914 for a quote.
NV Catering (3301 Pegasus Drive, Suite 4): Leave the entree to NV, which is offering pre-sliced turkey in two sizes: half pan ($35, serves 10) or full pan ($70, serves 20). Order online at nvcatering.com or call 661-679-3540 for pickup from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): "Jingle all the way" to the hotel's Belvedere Room for Christmas Eve dinner (4 to 9 p.m.) or a Christmas Day meal (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.). Entree options include a turkey dinner ($32) with roasted turkey breast, confit leg, mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, classic stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce; prime rib ($52) with peppercorn dijon crust, twice-baked potato, thyme roasted carrots, au jus and horseradish cream; and honey-glazed ham ($32) with au gratin potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts and apple raisin chutney. Desserts include an eggnog cheesecake ($10) with orange chantilly, cinnamon and a gingersnap crust; and chocolate bourbon pecan pie ($10), served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Reservations are required by calling 661-427-4900.
Romano's Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Make reservations at macaronigrill.com or by calling 661-588-2277.
Sizzler (900 Real Road and 2650 Mount Vernon Ave.): The chain is open on Christmas Day and is also offering a Heat and Eat meal ($74.99) that serves six with tri-tip sirloin, bourbon peppercorn gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Orders require 24 hours' notice and can be made at sizzler.com.