THE DISH: Hit the road for festivals throughout the state

As more people start traveling this summer, everyone is starting to make plans for more trips. Those wanting to combine their love of food and road trips have a couple of options to explore.
The Gilroy Garlic Festival is back with a variety of activities later this month. The popular annual event, which had to cancel due to COVID last year, has a trio of activities planned.
The festival's famed Gourmet Alley has drawn in guests for four decades with its assortment of aromatic dishes. This year, the alleyway will be held as a pre-ordered drive-thru, offering the "Taste of the Festival," over the weekends of July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1.
Garlic lovers will enjoy the menu consisting of
• steak combo ($25): pepper steak sandwich, shrimp scampi and world-famous garlic bread
• sausage combo ($25): sausage sandwich, shrimp scampi and world-famous garlic bread
• pepper steak sandwich ($14)
• sausage sandwich ($14)
• world-famous garlic bread ($10 for a half-loaf)
• garlic fries, $10
• shrimp scampi, $10
Bottled water and soda will be available for $5.
The drive-thru Gourmet Alley will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Gilroy Presbyterian Church, 6000 Miller Ave. in Gilroy.
Preorder your selections at gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.
The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association has also planned a farm-to-table dinner at Fortino Winery (4525 Hecker Pass Highway), set for 5 to 9 p.m. July 24.
Dinner will include appetizers of savory goat cheese panna cotta, served with roasted beets and aromatic fennel jus; shrimp cocktail, served with a spicy, pickled Christopher Ranch garlic sauce; and savory and flaky corn and Gruyere gougères. The next course is a fresh summer watermelon and heirloom tomato salad with arugula, feta cheese and sweet-tart balsamic glaze.
Guests can choose from three entrees: prime filet, black truffle-dotted mac and cheese, rich cabernet jus, baby carrots and roasted asparagus; sous vide Mary's Free-Range Chicken featuring boneless, skinless chicken breast served with tender gnocchi, sherry cream sauce, baby carrots and mushrooms; or creamy Parmesan polenta with mushrooms and hearty vegetable bourguignon.
Cost is $175 per person. Tables of eight ($1,400) and 14 ($2,450) are also available, plus fees, at eventbrite.com.
The last event is the Garlic Festival Golf Classic, which will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. July 30 at Gilroy Golf Course, 2695 Hecker Pass Road.
Cost is $150, including dinner, or $45 for dinner only.
Additional festival details will be posted on the association's website at gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.
Those looking for a total Danish immersion experience will be thrilled by the return of Solvang Danish Days, California's premier Danish heritage festival.
After a pause last year, the annual event is planned for Sept. 17 and 18 (with the possibility of adding a third day as the in-person event nears).
Solvang Danish Days honors the 1911 establishment of Solvang by Danish-Americans.
The preliminary event weekend schedule will soon be available at SolvangDanishDays.org. Highlights include:
• Guided Solvang Food Tour: Led by Santa Barbara's "Eat This, Shoot That!," it will cover up to eight tastings among Solvang's comfort food eateries, hidden watering holes and artisan shops. Attendees can also learn about the Danish lifestyle and local history and pick up some food photo tips and tricks using a smartphone camera. Tickets will be available at eatthisshootthat.com/tours/solvang.
• Old World Artisans Marketplace: Featuring demonstrations and artisan hand-crafted items including Scandinavian arts and crafts, woodworking, papercutting, rosemaling, fabric art, jewelry, pottery and the Danish Sisterhood Booth.
• Viking Beer & Wine Garden: Supports the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, the outdoor space will serve serving Danish import, Carlsberg beer, alongside local brews, wines and festival eats.
• Axe Throwing: Hosted by the pros from Axehole Vegas, the station will be open to guests 7 and older.
• Torchlight Parade: Planned for Sept. 17, the parade allows participants with candles to head down a route that begins at Alisal Road and Laurel Avenue. It will be followed by opening ceremonies in Solvang Park with the introduction of the 2021 Danish Maid and a Velkommen Street Dance, with Danish dancers performing to live music.
• Viking Encampment: Visit with Vikings in Solvang Park as they bring Viking times to life through historical reenactments.
Other activities include a Danish Days Parade, aebleskiver breakfast (serving the popular Danish pastry puffs), free concerts, aebleskiver eating contest and master papercutter Rick James Marzullo demonstrating the Danish art form at Elverhøj Museum of History & Art.
Solvang is about 45 minutes from Santa Barbara and three hours from Bakersfield on Highway 166.
For more information, including a brief history of the event, visit SolvangDanishDays.org.