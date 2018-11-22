When the Sanrio store closed year ago at the Valley Plaza Mall, it seemed children (and those relieving their '80s childhoods) would have no recourse than picking up licensed gear from the nearby Target and Hot Topic across the mall. But Bakersfield is getting an early Christmas gift topped with an adorable red hair bow when the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck heads to the mall on Dec. 15.
This mobile Hello Kitty cafe experience began in 2014 with the original Hello Kitty Truck in 2014. There have been a number of pop-up events since 2016, including a stop at San Diego Comic-Con and malls across California. There are now cafes in Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego and San Jose as well as a Hello Kitty Grand Cafe at the Irvine Spectrum Center that serves afternoon tea and cocktails for fans of legal drinking age.
Bakersfield's visit will be from one of two mobile cafe trucks, which tour the East and West coasts, respectively. The trucks carry a mix of super-cute treats as well as merchandise for sale.
Availability may vary but the Sanrio website lists the menu including water in a bow-shaped plastic bottle, four-piece minicake set, five-piece macaron set, three-piece cookie set, Hello Kitty pocket pie two-piece set and Hello Kitty Cafe giant chef cookie. Merchandise options may include a multi-character T-shirt, mug bow handle, Hello Kitty Cafe cup acrylic keychain, Chubby Bunny hair bow, 18- or 32-ounce stainless steel thermal bottles, cafe chef plush toy and cafe lunchbox with confetti popcorn.
The truck will be parked from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 between Target and Forever 21 outside the mall, 2701 Ming Ave.
For more information, visit sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-trucks.
