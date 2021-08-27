THE DISH: Head over to Mom's House; restaurants eye second locations

If we're not busy eating, we're busy talking about eating. Luckily Bakersfield continues to support its robust dining scene, which continues to grow. Here's a few bites of the latest news.
Those who have been missing the soul-satisfying cuisine of J's Place have a reason to smile these days.
The Southern comfort restaurant has returned as Mom's House in the same Rosedale location at 2681 Calloway Drive under previous owners Dirk and Tina Johnson. (Dirk's mother, Vicki Hill, opened J's Place in 2006 with her three sons and it stayed in the family until chef Ray Ingram, who had previously served as a consultant, took over in 2016. Ingram was killed in 2017 but the restaurant continued to operate until closing for a time during the shutdown.)
Diners can choose from chicken and waffles, fried catfish or red snapper, oxtails, neck bones, pork chops and more. There are also "Mom's specials" like chicken salad, meatloaf, barbecue hot link sandwich and beef tacos, which are served with dirty rice.
Posted hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is still training staff and hours may vary, so call 661-588-1018 to confirm.
A second helping of PorkChop
What's better than one great local business? How about two teaming up on an even greater collaboration?
PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ recently announced it will open a second location in Sully's Stockdale (250 Coffee Road), taking over the kitchens of the local convenience store.
On its Instagram page, Sully's Bakersfield shared, "We are so excited about this new partnership and to be able to serve you delicious BBQ!"
PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ shared on social media that it aims to open in the next four to six weeks but didn't offer an opening date.
More details on the timing and the menu are forthcoming, according to Sully's.
For now, get your fill of PorkChop & Bubba's competition-level barbecue — which recently drew the attention of Eater LA as a must-visit road trip spot — at its flagship restaurant at 1230 H St., Suite A.
Follow @sullysbakersfield and @bakopitmaster on Instagram for the latest on this new location.
Twice as nice for Taco Bros
Taco Bros, the hot downtown taco spot with the seemingly endless drive-thru line on 23rd Street, is working on its second location at 4521 Ming Ave.
The business posted photos of the building currently undergoing its remodel that includes a red-and-gold paint job to match its downtown location.
No word on when this Taco Bros will be ready to start serving birria tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican favorites, but it will be vying for customers along with neighbors Tacos La Villa and Leo's Burgers.
For the latest on the new location, follow @tacobrosinc on Instagram.