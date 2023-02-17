 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Haul in fresh catch of entrees for Lent

As we head into the Lenten season, local restaurants aim to hook diners with meatless options. Whether you're observing this period of penance and reflection or you just want to 

Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.): The downtown barbecue spot already has "Low Country Friday" when it serves shrimp and grits, fried catfish and shrimp po'boy.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases