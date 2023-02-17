THE DISH: Haul in fresh catch of entrees for Lent

As we head into the Lenten season, local restaurants aim to hook diners with meatless options. Whether you're observing this period of penance and reflection or you just want to
Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.): The downtown barbecue spot already has "Low Country Friday" when it serves shrimp and grits, fried catfish and shrimp po'boy.
Coconut Joe's (4158 California Ave.): The local spot offers fish and chips that are a favorite of dining columnist Pete Tittl as well as a shrimp and lobster roll (served with clam chowder and beer-battered shrimp), coconut rum shrimp and beer-battered shrimp tacos.
Del Taco: The chain is offering a new buttery garlic Parmesan crispy jumbo shrimp taco featuring buttery garlic Parmesan sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and fresh house-made pico de gallo that is wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.
The buttery garlic shrimp is offered in a stuffed quesadilla jumbo shrimp taco with fresh-grated cheddar cheese and signature queso blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with crispy jumbo shrimp.
And the buttery garlic Parmesan flavor explosion extends to two styles of fries, one with buttery garlic Parmesan sauce and chopped cilantro and the other adding carne asada to the mix, as well as dipping sauce you can get on the side.
Other returning meat-free options include the original crispy jumbo shrimp taco, original crispy jumbo shrimp stuffed quesadilla taco and the crispy jumbo shrimp burrito.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (2649 Calloway Drive): Known for its steakburgers, the chain is recognizing the need for meat-free options with the new cooked-to-order deluxe crispy fish sandwich, which is made with a four-ounce piece of battered Alaska flounder topped with homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and melted American cheese, served on a toasted bun.
"Our guests highly anticipate the return of our fish sandwich each year. This spring, we're offering a new, enhanced fish product we're sure both returning and new guests will enjoy," Laura Rueckel, chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "Our deluxe crispy fish sandwich is a premium fish option made with succulent and flaky Alaska flounder that pairs perfectly with the special tartar sauce we prepare in-house."
In honor of founder Freddy Simon's birthday, Freddy's is offering a new birthday cake shake made with vanilla frozen custard blended with confetti cake pieces, cupcake syrup and rainbow sprinkles, then garnished with a piece of cotton candy on top.
Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli (1927 20th St.) will offer barbecued fish tacos on Ash Wednesday as well as Fridays during Lent. It will also offer barbecue shrimp tacos on Tuesday through Saturday during the season.
Vallarta Supermarkets: The chain launches its Lent menu on Wednesday with options available through April 6.
"We offer an extensive menu for customers forgoing meat this lent season," Lizette Gomez, director of marketing for Vallarta Supermarkets, said in a news release. "Vallarta has you covered with tasty meatless alternatives and traditional favorites full of flavor that will satisfy every palate."
At La Cocina, Vallarta's restaurant, the meatless a la carte menu includes chile rellenos, tortas de camarón (shrimp patties), fish tacos and fried mojarra. It will also serve the special milk capirotada (bread pudding), will be available Friday through Sunday. A hearty and comforting bowl of traditional lentil soup. Also offering tostado bolillo for customers looking to bake their own capirotada at home, it can be found at the bakery. La Cocina's Lent menu will be available through April 6, 2023.
The pescadería/cevichería (seafood department) can be relied on for fresh varieties of fish, shrimp, imitation crab and seafood mixtures, as well as a selection of fresh and frozen quality seafood from all over the world.
Also in the pescaderia is an in-house cevicheria, offering nine varieties of house-made ceviches and spicy aquachiles, made fresh daily in-store, several times throughout the day. Options include fish ceviche, mango and avocado shrimp ceviche and aguachile. All shrimp ceviches are made with shrimp from the Baja region of Mexico.
Customers can pick up a variety of cheeses, salsas, and ready-to-go food items in the cremería (deli) like the returning nopal salad, crab and shrimp Louie salad, tuna salad, imitation crab salad, macaroni salad and potato salad.
Ceviche conveniently ready-to-go in a cup is another option as are pre-seasoned shrimp meals that take 2 minutes to cook at home.
Also, through Vallarta Go, customers can shop from the convenience of their home and have their groceries and fresh authentic foods delivered to their homes. La Cocina items are available for delivery via DoorDash.
Battle for the best fish taco
Most of us are content to simply enjoy fish tacos, but if you've got the urge to prove yours are the best then Rubio's Coastal Grill will challenge you.
The chain is holding its first-ever battle for the best fish taco, asking taco fans to submit their "best, original and most delicious fish taco recipes." Competitors must be 18 or older and hail from California, Arizona or Nevada, where Rubio's has locations.
Recipe submissions should fit in with the Rubio's menu, and can include one protein of shrimp, mahi mahi or pollock. They should feature either corn, flour or keto tortillas, and can include any of Rubio's ingredients plus up to three new ingredients. A photo is also required for each entry.
Visit rubios.com/fish-taco-battle for more information and to enter your recipe. Entries are due by Feb. 27.
Based on submissions, the public will vote for the top three recipes and those finalists will be invited to Rubio's San Diego Test Kitchen during the week of April 17. While there, they will cook their fish tacos live for a panel of judges, including the man behind Rubio's fish taco phenomenon and chain co-founder Ralph Rubio.
"It's Rubio's 40th anniversary, and we're looking forward to tasting some delicious and innovative fish taco recipes from our very own fans," Rubio said in a news release. "To this day, I remember that incredible bite of my first fish taco in San Felipe. It's that same cravable 'wow factor' that we are looking for in our grand prize winner. Good luck!"
The winner will receive $1,000 and will have their taco featured on Rubio's menu.