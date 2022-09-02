 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Guild House reopens for season on Tuesday

After the relaxation of Labor Day weekend, local diners enjoy the first sign of fall. It's certainly not the weather but rather the return of the Guild House for the season.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit, all-volunteer-operated restaurant returns after its annual summer hiatus.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases