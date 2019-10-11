Eating healthier got a bit easier in the southwest with the opening of a new Flame Broiler. The latest local franchise of the chain known for serving healthy and delicious rice bowls will celebrate with a grand opening on Monday.
The store at 4200 Gosford Road, Suite 107 will offer a buy one bowl, get one free promotion — with choice of chicken, tofu, beef, or half and half — until Tuesday. It will also feature a $5.99 bowl and drink combo and $7.99 plate and drink promotion through the end of October.
This is the seventh Flame Broiler to open in Bakersfield and the first for franchisees Angelica Arana and Christopher Arana, who said they are thrilled to bring healthier menu options to the neighborhood.
“I personally enjoy the simplicity of the menu and the vision of serving a healthier cuisine to promote a healthier lifestyle for not just our community, but for all,” said Christopher Arana in a news release. “It’s wonderful to be able to provide a restaurant that encourages consumers to make better decisions when it comes to their health."
Starting at 140 calories, Flame Broiler’s bowls are made with non-GMO white or brown rice, Angus beef, all-natural chicken or organic charbroiled tofu, freshly blanched vegetables and topped with chopped green onions. The chain is also known for its proprietary hot sauce, double hot sauce, triple hot sauce or its Korean barbecue-inspired Magic Sauce.
“As a company, we are elated to welcome new team members to our Flame Broiler family,” Young Lee, CEO and founder of Flame Broiler, said in a news release. “We enjoy seeing new franchisees like Angelica and Christopher open their very own business in our home territory of California and help improve the community’s health one bowl at a time."
The newly opened Flame Broiler is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. For more information, visit flamebroilerusa.com.
Jazzed for Juice in Delano
Also ready for its grand opening is the new Juice It Up! in The Vineyard at Delano Marketplace.
Operated by brothers Danny and Hector Nunez, this franchise has been open since August but will celebrate Oct. 18 with an event starting at 3 p.m.
“Since opening our doors this summer, we’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community that has been both exciting and very humbling,” said Danny Nunez, Juice It Up! franchisee, in a news release. “We’re ready to celebrate our opening with a huge event the whole city is invited to.”
The first 100 guests will receive a free classic smoothie and guests will receive 50 percent off all menu items from 3 to 7 p.m.
A DJ will perform and a face painter will be on hand to doll up the kids. The Delano Chamber of Commerce will be host a ribbon cutting. There will also be raffles for Juice It Up! coupons and swag.
Ten percent of sales from the event will be donated to the POWER Program, which supports children in the local Delano Union School District.
For nearly 25 years, Juice It Up! has been serving the best in handcrafted smoothies, fresh-squeezed raw juices and superfruit bowls.
The new Delano Juice It Up! is at 481 Woollomes Ave., Suite 102. The location’s hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 778-0272 for more information.
