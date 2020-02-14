Bakersfield's craft beer scene continues to grow but if you're not already in the know where do you go? The Active 20-30 Club has just the adventure for you with its “Meet Your Brewer” event on Feb. 22.
Eight local breweries — Lengthwise Brewing, Great Change, Dionysus, Crusader, Temblor, Kern River Brewing, Westlane Brewing and brand-new 2nd Phase — will take part in the annual gathering at Lengthwise's location at 7700 District Blvd.
Meet and chat with the creative folks behind your favorite local beers while sampling the brews before dinner provided by Lengthwise. "Meet Your Brewer" serves as a prelude to the upcoming Country & Craft Beer Festival, which returns April 4 to the Central Park at Mill Creek.
The Active 20-30 Club, which hosts both events, donates all proceeds raised to local children’s charities, last year donating $52,000.
Running from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22, the event includes tastings, dinner and music by Freestyle Entertainment.
Tickets are $25, available at countrycraft.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.