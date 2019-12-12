If you've already had your fill of holiday sweets, consider a deal on something savory this month. ReMix Asian Kitchen is offering a special holiday promotion on its loco moco now through Dec. 31.
ReMix's take on the popular Hawaiian dish replaces the more common hamburger patty with one of the restaurant's signature meats: Korean braised beef, spicy chashu braised pork, katsu chicken cutlet or chashu braised pork. The meat is served over steamed rice and topped with an egg cooked to order, house-made gravy and a ring of home fries.
The promotion prices are $11.95 for the beef and spicy pork and $10.95 for the chicken and braised pork.
ReMix is located at 9450 Stockdale Highway.
