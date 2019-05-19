We talk about McDonald's super-sizing but some other chains are going big or bold this spring.
Olive Garden: From now through May 27, the chain is offering its big Italian classics promotion, a twist on some of its most classic entrées.
Weighing in at the size of six tennis balls is the giant 12-ounce meatball that's paired with an abundant portion of four-cheese manicotti, topped with homemade marinara and Alfredo sauces (starts at $17.99) starting at $17.99. The meatballs are hand-prepared, so limited quantities are available daily. The giant manicotti are also available with meat sauce starting at $12.99.
There is also a stuffed fettuccine Alfredo packed with four cheeses and topped with Alfredo sauce, starting at $14.49. Diners can enjoy the pasta with grilled chicken (starting at $16.49) or shrimp (starting at $18.99).
Finally, there is a a giant chicken Parmigiana, topped with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and served with fettuccine Alfredo.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar: Aiming to address diners' low "sizzletonin" (a made-up condition), the chain is piling it on with its new loaded fajitas.
Guests can choose sirloin steak, chicken or shrimp, which is served on a sizzling skillet with fajita vegetables, smothered in hot queso and sprinkled with Applewood-smoked bacon. The dish also comes with Spanish rice, flour tortillas, a blend of cheddar cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, a lime wedge, sour cream and house-made pico de gallo.
Cold Stone Creamery: Those with a sweet tooth can try this chain's new classic cookie dough creations featuring its cookie dough ice cream.
The trio is Dough-lightful Peanut Butter, with peanut butter, Reese's peanut butter cups, and sugar crystals; The Way the Cookie Crumbles, with a double serving of Oreo cookies and frosting; and One Smart Brookie, mixed with brownie and cookie dough.
Customers can also add a little more dough to their creation with the new dipped dough, a soft chocolate chip cookie dough round dipped in chocolate.
