THE DISH: Give your kitchen a rest this Labor Day weekend

What's a holiday weekend without a few deals to enjoy? Let's take a look at the restaurants and businesses ready to help you enjoy your rest this Labor Day.
The deals include some provided by Today and Offers.com. Check with businesses to confirm participation as it may vary by location and franchise.
Applebee's (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): In honor of Walker Hayes' chart-topping hit "Fancy Like" — with lyrics calling on people to be "fancy like Applebee's on a date night " with a "Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake — the chain has brought back its shake, offering it for $2.99.
Carl's Jr. (multiple locations): On Monday, the chain is offering a BOGO deal on its sourdough star, a bacon cheeseburger served on toasted sourdough. To receive the offer, customers need to subscribe to the Carl's Jr. email list by Saturday.
Chuck E. Cheese (3760 Ming Ave.): Dine-in customers on Sunday and Monday who purchase 60 play points or more can get a large cheese pizza for $5.
Cuyama Buckhorn (4923 Primero St., New Cuyama): Those headed on any road trips out through Santa Barbara County's high desert can stop in at this roadside resort.
Bring your appetite for dining specials, offered Friday through Monday, that include a half-rack of smoked pork ribs with Alabama white sauce, coleslaw and baked pinquito beans; fried chicken with cornmeal crust, potato salad and local greens; root beer float with vanilla ice cream; and a cast-iron-baked white chocolate chip and pistachio cookie, vanilla ice cream, dulce de leche and toasted coconut.
Visit cuyamabuckhorn.com or call 661-766-2825 for more information.
Eagle Mountain Casino (681 S. Reservation Road, Porterville): On Monday, guests have a chance at winning their share of $10,000 in cash and prizes during the Labor Day Hot Seats event. Those who play with their Summit Card from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday on the slots and table games will be entered to win $250 cash, plus $250 bonus cash every hour.
Fuel up with a stop at the Grizzly's Food Court, open 24/7, or the River Steakhouse, open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday (call 800-903-3353, ext. 1816, for reservations).
Hungry Howie's (multiple locations): Receive a medium one-topping pizza for $1 when you buy a large one-topping pizza and use promo code LABOR. This offer is available on online orders Thursday through Sunday at participating locations.
Ike's Love & Sandwiches (9000 Ming Ave., Suite H4; 2701 Ming Ave., Suite F4): Luckily International Bacon Day falls during Labor Day weekend, so on Sunday customers can enjoy free bacon on any sandwich. This deal is only good for in-store purchases and you must mention the promotion at the register to redeem.
Olive Garden (1701 New Stine Road): The Italian chain is still serving up family bundles, starting at $34.99, which include family-sized pans of fettuccine Alfredo, chicken Parmigiana and more. Or pick up a large pan of classic lasagna, which comes with a jumbo house salad and breadsticks, starting at $49.99.
Quiznos (2625 Mount Vernon Ave., Suite 105): From Saturday through Monday, buy an 8-inch or 12-inch sub and get a second sub (of equal or lesser value) for 40 percent off. Toasty Points members will receive the promotion in their app or email and other customers will be able to find it on the chain's social media.
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings: For Chuck E. Cheese's delivery-only brand, enjoy a free cheesy bread with purchase of a cheese pizza when you use the promo code Freecheesy from Thursday through Sunday. From Friday through Sunday, when you spend $25 on UberEats, you'll get a free cheese pizza. Spend $20 via DoorDash during this same period for a free cheese pizza. With an order of a large Pasqually's specialty pizza order via GrubHub between Friday and Sunday, customers will score a free large cheese pizza.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): In honor of Labor Day, from Monday through Sept. 10, order your Red Lobster to go through DoorDash and get touchless, free delivery.
Rubio's Coastal Grill (9200 Rosedale Highway): From Friday through Monday, the chain is offering a deal of two entrees for $15 or four for $30.
And starting next week, it is offering $8 lunch specials for Rubio's Rewards through September. The week of Sept. 6 will feature bowls and salads, burritos during the week of Sept. 13, two-taco plates starting Sept. 20 and the coastal trio for the week of Sept. 27.
The offer will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for members. Sign up at rubios.com/rewards and receive $5 off your first order for new members.
Subway (multiple locations): Now through Sept. 29, enjoy 15 percent off any Subway footlong sub purchased through the Subway app or on their website when you use the promo code 15OFF (not available for delivery).