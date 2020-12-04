It wouldn't be the holiday season without something to sip on, whether it's a festive coffee, mixed drink or even a soothing tea. Here are a few options to check out this month.
If you've been in a Walmart this fall, you may have already spotted (and enjoyed) this gem. The chain is offering a way to up your eggnog game with Fireball Holiday Nog, which is offered exclusively at Walmart.
Having received a sample, I can tell you it definitely tastes like there is Fireball Cinnamon Whisky in it, but the drink is completely nonalcoholic — until you decide to change that.
It's nice to have a drink that's OK for the whole family, just don't get the kids' cups mixed up with Grandma's spiked ’nog.
It sells for $2.98 a carton and should be available through the end of the year.
Readers of this column shouldn't be surprised Tiki-Ko is on this list, but giving credit where credit is due, the downtown bar is good for a theme and a season.
New offerings to its to-go menu include I Saw Gabby Kissing Santa Claus, which they say is "the best, most Christmas-ey cold drink" the bar has ever made. Starting with gingerbread syrup from bartender Gabby Ossdale, the cocktail also has coconut cream, orange and pineapple juices and Kraken Black Spiced Rum. It comes with a gingersnap cookie garnish.
The whips also get a seasonal makeover with ’nog whips. Eggnog-flavored soft serve is available with Frangelico or Kahlua liqueur or Kraken rum.
All drinks are $10, available to order at tiki-ko.com. Pickup is available Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m. (order by noon the day of pickup) at 1919 K St.
Cloud 9 Coffee Co. has kicked off its holiday menu with an Andes mint mocha, eggnog latte and chaider, described as "Christmas in a cup" with a combination of chai and hot apple cider.
Check out the coffee shop's expanded digs at 5060 California Ave., Suite 130, or enjoy curbside pickup by with online ordering at cloud9coffeeco.com.
Blue Oak Coffee Roasting (717 20th St.) hasn't advertised its holiday drinks, but I can recommend one that's on the fall menu: the sugar-free sugar cookie latte. Stick with me here; you'd think a sugar-free syrup for what is a truly sweet treat wouldn't work but it does. Flavorful without the unfortunate aftertaste of some sugar-free beverages. This might help balance the real cookies I do enjoy during the holidays.
Dunkin’ is also one for a good theme, and this holiday season they've got a new coffee and a festive treat.
The sugarplum macchiato "features bright berry flavors of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and plum, accented by notes of vanilla and rounded out with a sweet sugary finish for the ultimate winter delight."
Its light purple swirl is something the company has been working on for a while, using plant sources for the color that reflects the drink's berry notes. Color was first introduced at Dunkin' in February with the pink velvet macchiato, for Valentine's Day, but the development had started with work on the Christmas drink, inspired by "The Nutcracker" ballet.
Along with festively dressed treats, Dunkin' is also now serving a frosted snowflake doughnut topped with purple icing and special snowflake sprinkles.
New offerings also include cinnamon nutmeg and polar peppermint packaged coffee.
And for those who don't know, Dunkin' is giving DD Perks members a free coffee on Wednesdays through Dec. 23. Guests can enjoy one free medium iced or hot coffee on valid Wednesdays using the Dunkin' mobile app at participating locations. Note that the offer is not valid on cold brew, nitro or other specialty beverages.
Bakersfield's Dunkin' locations are at 1800 23rd St., Suite D, and 1211 Allen Road, Suite 300.
If you think hot toys are hard to get your hands on this holiday season, check out these Lipton RealiTEAS. The limited-edition wellness teas have been restocked since mid-November but are currently sold out. There should be another restock so keep your eyes peeled at lipton.com/us/en/realiteas.html.
So what's the buzz about? One, you can get a free sample so that's tempting, especially since we're all on tighter budgets this year. Also, much like Tiki-Ko, Lipton gets major points for creativity. The brand has relabeled some of its existing wellness teas to match "themes relevant to the realities of 2020!" Here's the T on the tea.
- 24/7 Sweatpants Season: This caffeine-free herbal supplement (originally Stress Therapy) containing cinnamon, chamomile and lavender invites you to "feel stress-free in comfy clothing made for relaxation"
- All I Want For Christmas Is A Better 2021: Cleanse your mind and body of this year with this herbal infusion (originally Probiotics Cleanse) with rich matcha, mint, maté and probiotics to make you feel revitalized.
- Silent Night, Sleepless Night: This tea (originally Bedtime Bliss) has chamomile, mint and orange peel, which will help you push past that to-do list to enjoy sweet dreams.
- Whole Lotta Holiday Cookies: Those who overindulge on holiday treats will enjoy this caffeine-free herbal supplement (originally Soothe Your Tummy) that soothes with ginger, peppermint and fennel.
Last year, Lipton RealiTEAS were claimed in six hours. This year, as noted, there will be some restocks so keep checking the website for a free sample. If the flavors intrigue you, there's also the option to pick up the non-themed packaging.
And, while not a beverage, this is still a cup treat: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has a new frozen custard treat this winter with the salted caramel Heath concrete.
Starting wth thick and creamy vanilla frozen custard, the treat also has a blend of salted caramel and rich Heath toffee. It is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Heath toffee bits.
The limited-time offer is available now through mid-January or while supplies last at Freddy's, 2649 Calloway Drive.