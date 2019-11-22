Sometimes the biggest thing you want to give thanks for is having a place to celebrate Thanksgiving where you've guiltlessly left the cleanup to someone else. Here are some restaurants in town that are letting you off the hook for cooking and cleaning this holiday.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): From 11 a.m. until close, order the roasted turkey dinner ($21.99, $9.99 for children) that includes the bird along with mashed potatoes and gravy, sage dressing, sweet potatoes, creamed broccoli, fresh cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.
The Broken Yolk Cafe: Both the east (7919 E. Brundage Lane) and west (3300 Buena Vista Road) locations will be open 6 a.m. to noon offering the usual fare plus some Thanksgiving specials.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the restaurant will offer three special entrees: rosemary roast turkey with roasted garlic and shallot gravy ($23.95), honey spiral ham with hot buttered rum glaze ($23.95) or the combo meal ($25.95) with both turkey and ham. All come with choice of soup or salad, cranberry and sage stuffing, horseradish mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie.
Denny's (multiple locations): Serving up its regular menu and its Festive Flavors including a turkey and dressing dinner ($10.99) with stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce, served with dinner bread.
Golden Corral (5001 Ming Ave.): For the holiday, the buffet will include slow-roasted beef, carved turkey and ham, homestyle cornbread stuffing, vegetables and other side dishes. Cost is $16.499 adults, $15.99 seniors, $8.99 children 9-12, $6.99 children 4-8 and free for children 3 and under.
IHOP (3252 Riverside Drive, 9220 Rosedale Highway and 29541 Stockdale Highway): The pancake chain will serve its usual menu along with its "Elf on the Shelf"-themed specials starting at 6 a.m.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave.): Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the restaurant is selling turkey feasts to go as well as a dine-in option ($22.99, $8.99 for children) including cornbread and cup of soup (potato cheese or vegetable) or house salad to start along with choice of roasted turkey or oven-baked ham with sides of seasonal vegetables, fire-roasted yams (with cranberry streusel topping) and fresh mashed potatoes. Dessert is a choice of pumpkin or apple pie.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The hotel is serving a buffet ($39 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under) with all the trimmings. The buffet will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Belvedere Room.
Romano's Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): The Italian restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving meal for dine-in or to go. The three-course menu includes choice of Caesar, fresh greens salad or soup; roasted turkey breast with buttermilk mashed potatoes with roasted garlic demi-glace, sausage and apple stuffing and choice of crispy Brussels sprouts or broccolini. For dessert, enjoy a slice of cheesecake with pumpkin creme anglaise. Cost is 24.99, with a scaled-down kids' version available for $12. The to-go meal is the same items but feeds 10 and costs $190. Orders must be made by Sunday at macaronigrill.olo.com or online or calling 888-MAC-GRILL for pickup Nov. 27 or 28.
Sizzler (900 Real Road and 2650 Mount Vernon Ave.): From 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be a Thanksgiving option (in addition to the regular menu) consisting of roasted turkey with stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes with maple topping, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie for $13.99.
Know of any other spots open for a Thanksgiving meal? Let us know at thedish@bakersfield.com.
Editor's Note: This story was updated to remove a listing that was no longer valid.
