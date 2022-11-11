THE DISH: Give thanks for these holiday treats

Businesses are ready for the holiday season with a variety of drinks and menu items to help everyone feel a little more festive. Here's a sample of what's out there now.
Blue Oak Coffee Roasting (1717 20th St.) is great about creating an ever-evolving lineup of seasonal drinks and the holidays are no exception.
It is serving a spiced cranberry mocha with house-made spiced cranberry syrup, mulled cider latte with mulled cider syrup, and spiced maple latte. In the fun names category, it will also serve the dirty snowball (dark and white chocolate mocha), Santa's gone nuts (an almond and hazelnut mocha), and warm fire and honey (mocha with honey and cayenne).
Bakersfield Pizza Co. (4105 Ming Ave.) has brought back its popular pilgrim bombs, which wrap up turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cheese in pizza dough and fry it, with a gravy dipping sauce on the side.
The team behind Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery (955 Oak St. and 1345 Allen Road) obviously like "Friends" since both locations are offering a take on the Moist Maker, the mythical Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich for which Monica was known and that causes Ross to melt down when his is stolen at work. The key is the slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle. The sandwich will be available now through Thanksgiving.
Sequoia Sandwich Co. (9160 Rosedale Highway, 1231 18th St., 9500 Ming Ave. and 4521 Buena Vista Road) has its beloved November special aptly named The Gobbler ($11.95), which is made with thick-sliced hot roasted turkey, homemade stuffing and turkey gravy served on a fresh roll with cranberry sauce on the side.
Expect Cornerstone Bakery (2100 19th St., Suite D) to again offer its festive set of cupcakes decorated up like a full Thanksgiving meal with turkey leg, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, peas and carrots, and sweet potatoes with marshmallows. For the past two years, the six-pack has sold for $25. Call 661-321-9922 for more information.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway) has turned Thanksgiving pie flavors into doughnuts. Its new mini pie doughnuts, sold in a 16-count box ($18.99), come in pecan, pumpkin, lemon creme and Dutch apple pie varieties, each filled with the respective flavors and drizzled with icing and/or topped with cookie bits.
Dunkin' (1800 23rd St, Suite D; 1211 Allen Road, Suite 300) is ready for the holidays with its seasonal beverages and treats.
The chain's peppermint mocha signature latte making a return appearance along with the toasted white chocolate signature latte and cranberry orange muffin.
New this year are the cookie butter cold brew, steeped with brown sugar and baked cookie flavors; the cookie butter doughnut, filled with cookie butter buttercream, topped with maple-flavored icing and sprinkled with crushed cookies; and the pancake wake-up wrap, filled with eggs, cheese and your choice of sausage or bacon (or meatless) and served with a side of syrup.
Dunkin' Rewards members can take advantage of Free Coffee Mondays through Nov. 28, enjoying a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Mondays.
Now through Nov. 29, rewards members can also enjoy additional offers including a free wake-up wrap with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage, a free bakery item with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage, an order of free hashbrowns with the purchase of any classic breakfast sandwich, a $1 any-size hot coffee, or a $2 any-size iced coffee.
Starbucks has its classic red cup and holiday beverages including the peppermint mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte, toasted white chocolate mocha, Irish cream cold brew and the nondairy iced sugar cookie almond milk latte.
Enjoy those drinks with treats from the bakery case such as the new chocolate pistachio swirl and returning reindeer cake pop, sugar plum cheese danish, cranberry bliss bar and snowman cookie.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway) will host "Drinks"-giving for that pre-Thanksgiving fun on Nov. 23 with late-night hoppy hour discounts on beer, house wine and certain cocktails as well as its American cheeseburger and select side dishes. The specials run from 9 to 11 p.m. Nov. 23.
And starting Dec. 1, it will be ready for Christmas with the return of its Gingerbread Man Old Fashioned. The one-of-a-kind holiday cocktail features Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, house-made gingerbread syrup, Douglas fir liiqueur, chocolate bitters, herbal bitters and garnished with candied ginger. The cocktail will be served through Jan. 3.