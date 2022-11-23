THE DISH: Give thanks for Crumbl's limited-time cranberry cookie

If your errands or shopping this week lead you near Crumbl Cookies, consider indulging in a seasonal flavor.
The cookie chain again partnered with Ocean Spray for the limited-edition cranberry white chip cookie featuring Ocean Spray.
Along with white "cookie drops," the buttery cookie is enhanced by the addition of Ocean Spray Craisins (dried cranberries) that can evoke memories of Thanksgiving meals.
This flavor will only be available through Saturday at Crumbl, 10530 Stockdale Highway, Suite Q100.
It's part of the weekly menu that also includes salted caramel cheesecake, a three-layer stack of flavors with graham cracker, cheesecake frosting, gooey caramel and a touch of sea salt; pumpkin pie, a buttery pie crust cookie with spiced pumpkin pie filling, a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon; maple cinnamon roll, a vanilla sugar cookie with cinnamon roll filling and a rich maple frosting; chocolate sprinkle, a chocolate cookie rolled in delicious chocolate sprinkles; and milk chocolate chip.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
