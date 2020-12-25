Picture it now: You're relaxing outside at a bar in San Sebastían in Spain's side of Basque Country. In your hand is a copa de balon (balloon cup), a bulbous glass piled high with ice that melts slowly into your gin and tonic, enhanced with aromatics like lemon peel and rosemary.
That sort of escapism sounds especially nice in a year dominated by COVID concerns, which have stopped most travel to say nothing of enjoying cocktails at a bar.
This Christmas, Bakersfield native and Ebra Gin owner and distiller Caitlyn Krug's wish is that 2021 will bring a return to being able to safely gather with friends and enjoy craft cocktails. And if those are made with her new premium spirit, so much the better.
Taking its name from ginebra, the Spanish word for gin, Ebra is a fruit-forward gin made in part with wine grapes including cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir. It is also distilled with botanicals although, unlike many other gins, juniper does not dominate.
Krug, 27, worked with Bakersfield farmer Mary Jean Russell, formerly of Pickalittle Farms who now runs Fortitude Farms, on some of the plants.
The gin is unique in its use of rosemary blossom, which has "more of a lighter and softer rosemary flavor." Other botanicals include raspberries and Valencia orange peel — a nod to its Spanish inspiration — blue violet and lemongrass, which brings in "lemon flavor and sweetness without bitterness of the lemon."
So how did a Central Valley-raised woman come up with the idea for a craft gin evoking the relaxed cocktail culture of Spain? It starts with some travel.
After Krug graduated from Stockdale High in 2010, she attended UCLA, which included study abroad in Spain. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in history, she returned overseas, settling in San Sebastían where she found work as a bartender to establish her residency.
There she discovered the gin and tonic that bears little resemblance to the well gin in a Collins glass with a shot from the soda gun many Americans know.
In Spain, Michelin-star chefs took the cocktail to another level with glassware that could keep the ice from melting too quickly and diluting the drink while it sat in a busy kitchen.
Krug said, "You take a copa de balon, like a wide-rimmed Burgundy wine glass, and you fill it to the brim with ice. You want a premium gin that's not harsh, not as offensive to the palate (as well gin) and really good tonics."
"It's just kind of a different drink experience," she said. "That whole experience of living in Spain and taking it slower, at 5 p.m. taking a break, having a phenomenal gin and tonic and enjoying the present.
"When I came back to the States in 2015, I told my friends that I loved gin and tonics. Everyone I was able to get to try this gin or a gin and tonic. My favorite pastime is converting people to gin lovers."
That love of gin went from a passion to a profession in 2018 after a fateful conversation with a friend at an art festival about dream jobs. When she said "gin distiller," that marked her departure from a corporate career in operations and management consulting into the world of craft spirits.
Since then, there was a lot of research and development, deciding on a distiller (Spirit Works in Sebastopol), branding and bottle development — its own challenge for one with eight sides — and marketing.
The plan was a full-scale launch this May coinciding with the completion of her MBA at Tulane University.
She initially considered launching Ebra in New Orleans before deciding on tapping the potential of her home state. Although Krug now lives in the Bay Area, she is a frequent visitor to Bakersfield, stopping in to see friends.
"I was going to market Spanish drinking culture," Krug said. "They enjoy their drinks out of the house. They want to go out and meet someone, take a pause in your day. Enjoy the day and good company."
When people made plans, 2020 laughed and so the idea of going out for cocktails with friends at a bustling bar was put on hold starting in March thanks to the pandemic. Even as some industries reopened in the summer, there was still caution, especially in launching something new.
"The full roll-out that was intended in May is still pending. In the interim I wanted to get something out the door so I did a limited-edition release."
This fall, Krug launched with 300 bottles, which are almost sold out. Sales are primarily conducted via Ebra's website, handled through a third-party retailer in San Diego, with a small selection of stores and restaurants — including Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant, Social House Kitchen & Bar and 1933 in Bakersfield — also carrying the gin.
There will be a second still run in January, also modest as California bars and restaurants remain under strict operation guidelines.
"It's hard as a business owner," Krug said. "The present plan is to keep producing and make sure I can maintain the commitment I've made to retailers. Then wait until the hospitality industry is back on its feet."
Like many others, Krug has big plans for 2021. She still wants to work with bars and restaurants to develop a gin program that will pique customers' interest and boost business.
"When things rebound and open up again, I'd love to have before the end of the (next) year 200 to 300 bars and restaurants serving Ebra. But I learned not to have expectations when they are dependent on the pandemic."
Krug said her heart goes out to everybody in the hospitality industry and she sees a lot of exciting things on the horizon for 2021.
"We’ll all get there. Things have been delayed, expectations have been altered. Small businesses are going to hang in there, and we’re going to be OK."
Ebra Gin is available online at ebra-gin.com or in town at Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant (4140 Truxtun Ave., imbibewine.com). It is also served at Social House Kitchen & Bar and 1933.