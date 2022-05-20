THE DISH: Get your wallet ready — new restaurants are coming

The weather's not the only thing heating up this month. Our dining scene is hot with news of restaurants opening or on the horizon.
One of the most exciting additions will be La Siesta Española, a tapas bar that will open downtown on G Street near Locale Farm to Table.
The man behind this new spot is Cristo Arencibia, the talented mixologist that you may have seen most recently at work with his cocktail cart at Zama Latin American Cuisine or Foxtail Lounge, and The 18Hundred before that.
Hailing from a line of restaurateurs in Spain, he plans on bringing the style of the Iberian Peninsula to downtown Bakersfield with wine, tapas and, of course, flamenco dancing.
No word yet on the opening date, but follow @lasiestaespanola on Instagram for the latest.
EL Puesto Restaurant is gearing up to open at 3700 California Ave., a space the owners have completely transformed from when it was Corner Bakery Cafe.
This location joins the flagship El Puesto Cocina, which grew during the pandemic offering a unique outdoor dining experience on Brundage Lane.
With a gorgeous mural of Mexican actress and singer Maria Felix overlooking the bar and cocktail lounge, this new spot will surely draw those wanting to imbibe in style.
For fans of the original El Puesto's outdoor dining, the new location will have an ample patio.
Follow @elpuesto.restaurant on Instagram for the latest.
PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ has opened its second location in Sully's Stockdale (250 Coffee Road), taking over the kitchens of the local convenience store.
The new location has a shaded patio area to accommodate plenty of diners hungry for the restaurant's competition-quality barbecue.
Follow @bakopitmaster on Instagram for the latest on this new location.
Speaking of seconds, Crumbl Cookies will be opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield.
The new shop at Gosford and Harris roads is expected to open next month, offering a weekly rotation of flavors of fresh-baked cookies, available for purchase in store, curbside via online ordering or delivery (within a certain range).
Visit crumblcookies.com for more details.
Coffee and caring
If you like to enjoy your caffeine with a side of charitable giving, head to Dunkin' on Wednesday for its Iced Coffee Day to benefit local children's hospitals on Wednesday.
The chain will donate $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide to support the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. This offer does not apply to purchases of cold brew and nitro cold brew.
"Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals," Victor Carvalho, Dunkin' franchisee and co-chair of the foundation board of directors, said in a news release. "We want our guests to know that their purchase of an Iced Coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in their communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!"
Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits. Grants support year-round programs like Dunkin' Connecting Joy, which provides funding to hospitals to bring gaming experiences to pediatric patients; Teen Prom Program, which equips hospitals with the means to host prom-like events for young patients; and Dogs for Joy, which places highly trained in-residence therapy dogs in hospitals to serve as a critical part to a child's treatment plan.
To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit bringjoy.org.
And if you want to do even more good work in your community, stop by Covenant Coffee in Oildale, which has been serving "hope in a cup" for 10 years. Randy and Kim Martin employ young people who have aged out of the foster care system. Randy Martin also Covenant Community Services, which is focused on serving the needs of foster children.
Covenant Coffee is located at 1700 N. Chester Ave.
Highway to the flavor zone
Take your wingman to Applebee's Bar + Grill for a mission that can land you tickets to see "Top Gun: Maverick."
Now through June 12, the chain is offering diners one free ticket for every $25 spent (limit two tickets) to see the "Top Gun" sequel that hits theaters on May 27.
To redeem the offer, visit activaterewards.com/Applebees to enter your receipt to receive a Fandango promo code for tickets (up to $15 per ticket and convenience fee) to "Top Gun: Maverick."
Guests can redeem a receipt for up to two tickets per transaction with a maximum of four tickets per person during the promotion. Note that the transaction total excludes tax, gratuity, gift card purchases, charitable donations, bonus cards, coupons and other discounts, delivery fees and alcohol.
May the Frosted be with you
Embrace your inner Jedi (or Sith lord) with the new Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi Cereal.
The new flavor is a collaboration between Kellogg's and Lucasfilm Ltd. in celebration of the new limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi, which begins streaming on Disney+ starting May 27.
Hitting shelves in July, this cereal is described as a "masterful combination of dark and light," pairing Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Chocolate with the original Kellogg's Frosted Flakes.
It is expected to retail for $4.29 (10.7-ounce box) or $5.29 (17.1-ounces box).
If you can't wait for something new, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes has three other new flavors available now: strawberry milkshake, cinnamon French toast, and chocolate.
Each is promoted to change both the flavor and color of the milk.
Strawberry has a ripe and juicy fruit flavor coupled with rich, creamy notes. Cinnamon French toast is "the perfect combination of caramelized brown sugar and maple syrup flavor with warm cinnamon spice." And the chocolate mixes sweet cocoa and vanilla flavor.