Those looking to indulge their sweet tooth while also enjoying curbside pickup have a new option with Suga Shack.
The drive-thru ice cream and sweets business opened earlier this month in a former Baskin-Robbins at 7695 White Lane.
Along with standard scoops and a kids sundae ($4.50 for one scoop with a choice of chocolate, caramel or marshmallow sauce topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles), Suga Shack offers a variety of premium sundaes.
Options include the Perry special ($11.99), three scoops wedged between a sliced banana topped high with whipped cream and walnuts; cookie crumble ($8.99), two scoops of cookie dough ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and nuts; peanut buttercup sundae ($8.99), two scoops of peanut buttercup topped with hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, Reese's topping and whipped cream; and banana remix ($8.99), two scoops of vanilla topped with hot fudge, sliced bananas, whipped cream and nuts.
The drive-thru also offers bubble waffles ($6.50 with choice of sauce and whipped cream; $9.99 for waffle with one scoop of ice cream, topping and sauce), milkshakes ($7.50-$8.50) and floats ($6.50-$7.50).
If you're in need of some caffeine, Suga Shack also sells hot espresso drinks as well as iced and blended cold brew. Pick traditional hot or white chocolate for the kids to sip on. The menu also includes chocolate chip cookies (99 cents), brownies with and without walnuts ($2.75-$3.75) and flavored cheesecakes ($5).
The grand opening kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday. For more on Suga Shack, visit the website at lovesugashack.com.
More Christmas meals
We have a few more options for holiday meals. Look for more in Sunday's Dish column.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): Just like for Thanksgiving, the vegan restaurant is offering a Christmas take and bake meal ($55) featuring an entree of lentil meatloaf, with lentils, gluten-free breadcrumbs, mushrooms, carrots, onions, walnuts and a blend of herbs and spices with "a layer of ketchup on top for that nostalgic meatloaf taste." It also comes with eggplant stuffing, maple Dijon carrots and apple coleslaw (broccoli slaw, sliced apples and dried cranberries). The vegan and gluten-free package feeds four and dishes can ordered a la carte ($15-$30). For dessert, pick up a chocolate pecan pie ($30) or a six-pack of cinnamon rolls ($22.50). Better Bowls is also offering its festive 12 Days of Cookies packs. This month, it has featured cookies as daily specials and the 12 varieties are available in a pack with one of each ($27) or two of each flavor ($48).
Orders must be placed by 6 p.m. today at betterbowlsbako.com. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Maggie's Sunrise Cafe (3631 Rosedale Highway, 2665 Fashion Plaza): The restaurants are offering X-mas Brunch Box ($59.99) with four pancakes, four pieces of French toast, two waffles, two ham steaks, eight slices each of bacon and sausage links, scrambled eggs, country potatoes and four biscuits with gravy. Call 748-1453 (Rosedale) or 742-1701 (East Hills) to order. Both locations are open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25.