THE DISH: Get some tax day relief or enjoy new menu items

Since filing your taxes (or cutting that check for what you owe) can be stressful, some businesses want to help ease the burden with some deals. Here are a few on tap for Tuesday.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Make the most of your tax refund with $10 off any $40 purchase — a play on the 1040 Income Tax Return Form — for takeout or delivery orders on Tuesday. Use promo code 10OFF40 when ordering.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

