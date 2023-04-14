THE DISH: Get some tax day relief or enjoy new menu items

Since filing your taxes (or cutting that check for what you owe) can be stressful, some businesses want to help ease the burden with some deals. Here are a few on tap for Tuesday.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Make the most of your tax refund with $10 off any $40 purchase — a play on the 1040 Income Tax Return Form — for takeout or delivery orders on Tuesday. Use promo code 10OFF40 when ordering.
Menu highlights include BJ's signature deep dish pizzas, handcrafted burgers, baby back ribs, prime rib and the iconic Pizookie, available in many flavors including the new confetti variety, a buttery confetti cookie base topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive, Suite 300; 6509 Panama Lane, Suite 103): Pie Life Rewards members will receive twice the loyalty points for all purchases made in-store or online on Tuesday. Points can later be redeemed for special offers on future purchases, pizzas and salads.
Cheesecake Factory: If you're out of town near a location of the popular chain, consider taking advantage of this deal. The Cheesecake Factory is offering a deal of $10.40 off a $50 purchase when you use promotion code "TAXDAY1040" at checkout. The offer is good from April 17 through 21 for orders placed directly through The Cheesecake Factory's website or through DoorDash.
Round Table Pizza: Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members will receive $10 off any two large or XL pizzas at regular menu price from April 15 to 18 at participating locations, according to coupon website RetailMeNot.
Stack these Pringles
Don't be suspicious — unless it's Suspicious Stew. That's the idea behind Pringles' latest limited-edition flavor.
This month the chip maker released Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew, its first-ever collaboration with the popular game named for an in-game food item.
"Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions, many of which are Pringles fans, so we delivered a tasting experience fans could previously only imagine — the famous suspicious stew," Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, said in a news release. "We challenged ourselves to bring the flavor of suspicious stew and its ingredients to crisp-form, creating a flavor experience so delicious that both Minecraft players and non-players will reach for more."
In the game, Suspicious Stew is a food item that provides players with a status effect depending on the flower used to craft it.
These chips don't promise any special powers but are reported to offer your taste buds the status effect of "flavor overload."
Having tried a sample, I can say they have a bit of tomato soup zest with definite notes of onion and garlic. (A look at the ingredients confirms these ingredients.) It's easy to imagine gamers young and old chowing down on these while building their in-game world.
Additionally, from now until July 31, fans who purchase any Pringles can or participating Kellogg's products and upload their receipts to KelloggMinecraftPromo.com will receive 350 Minecoins to use in-game. Receipts must be uploaded by Aug. 30 and the claim must be completed by Sept. 7. Coins must be redeemed at Minecraft.net/redeemcoins by March 28, 2024.
Heinz spices it up
The spicy sauce category has grown thanks to Heinz, which recently launched three spicy ketchup flavors — chipotle, jalapeno and habanero — and a new Heinz Hot 57 Sauce.
Adding a jalapeno twist to the brand's classic 57 sauce, the Heinz Hot 57 Sauce is the first new Heinz 57 product in over 10 years.
"We know consumers are hungry for a wider variety of spicy sauces and flavors, and as a consumer-obsessed brand at the forefront of food culture, we saw an exciting opportunity to innovate around our fans' evolving preferences," Lindsay Davis, brand manager, Heinz innovation at Kraft Heinz, said in a news release. "Listening to insights gleaned from our audience showed us that a sauce's heat source really matters to them, which served as a north star in creating new products with curated and flavorful, pepper-specific bases."
All four products are available nationwide.
Deals at Del
Del Taco just dropped four new $5 Del's Deal meals, offering fan favorites in new combinations.
Available in four new combinations, Del Taco's $5 Del's Deal Meals feature fan-favorite menu items like the Snack Taco, Grilled Chicken Taco, Crispy Chicken Taco, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Crinkle Fries and more.
The new additions include:
- $5 Snack Taco Del's Deal: Three snack tacos, small crinkle-cut fries and a small fountain drink.
- $5 Grilled Chicken Taco Del's Deal: Order up! Get a fresh deal with one grilled chicken taco, a snack queso quesadilla, small crinkle-cut fries and a small fountain drink.
- $5 Crispy Chicken Taco Del's Deal: Enjoy a Del's Deal with one crispy chicken taco, snack queso quesadilla, small crinkle-cut fries and a small fountain drink.
- $5 Bean & Cheese Del's Deal: Pair two Del favorites with a bean and cheese burrito (choice of red or green sauce) plus a snack queso quesadilla, small crinkle-cut fries and a small fountain drink.
Ready to be bowled over
El Pollo Loco has expanded its value offering with new $5 Pollo bowls.
Along with the Original Pollo Bowl with fire-grilled chicken, slow-simmered pinto beans, rice, diced onions, fresh cilantro and pico de gallo, the lineup now includes:
- Street Corn Pollo Bowl, offering citrus-marinated, chopped fire-grilled chicken atop seasoned rice and savory pinto beans with crumbled cotija cheese, roasted corn, red peppers and chopped cilantro.
- Shredded Chicken and Cheese Pollo Bowl, serving a generous portion of ranchero shredded chicken with seasoned rice, savory pinto beans, jack cheese and cilantro.
Customers who have not already signed up for the revamped Loco Rewards program will receive a sign-up offer of a free Original Pollo Bowl with any purchase, valid for 14 days.
Think pink at Sonic
To celebrate the premiere of the new Paramount+ original series "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies," Sonic Drive-In unveiled a pink drink.
As sweet as Sandra Dee, this drink hack is a combination of Sprite with cherry and vanilla flavors and a topping of sweet cream
The easiest way to order is through the Sonic app, which shows you the thousands of possible drink combinations. Sonic app users can also enjoy half-price drinks and slushes any time they order in the app.