THE DISH: Get ready for big game with these deals

If your love of the game is as great as that for your sweetheart, this coming weekend is a Super one.
This is not a column for discussing who we want to win (although we're all about the California love) or what we expect from the halftime show. It's about food, glorious food, so here are some local spots to help elevate your game-day party offerings and make you the champ.
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave., Suite B) is ready to help feed your fellow fans with an impressive spread of catering items including dips like spinach and artichoke dip ($18) or guacamole ($18 per pint, $30 per quart), both served with tortilla chips; house-made caramelized onion dip with homemade potato chips ($16 per pint, $28 per quart); and chili con queso ($16), made with cheesy mornay sauce and meaty Moo chili with tortilla chips.
Snack options include cheese and charcuterie, with Baker’s Outpost crostini, dried fruits, nuts and roasted peppers ($95, serves 16-20; $175, serves 20-30); bacon-wrapped jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese ($24 per dozen); bacon-wrapped dates, stuffed with Danish blue cheese ($30 per dozen); Mexican shrimp cocktail, with cucumber, red onion, jalapeños, avocado and cilantro in a spicy tomato sauce with tortilla chips ($36 per quart); and deviled eggs, with chives and radish ($15 per dozen).
Feed those with big appetites with a meaty Moo chili bar ($78, serves eight to 12), which includes the beanless chili, Fritos, cheddar cheese, red onion, sour cream, cornbread and honey butter; pulled pork sliders ($58, serves eight to 12), which includes the meat along with coleslaw, barbecue sauce, pickled jalapeños and a dozen mini Hawaiian rolls; or baked macaroni and cheese ($32, serves six to eight).
Sweet options include assorted mini cookies + brownies ($32 for 24 pieces) and chocolate chunk bread pudding ($28, serves six to eight).
Load up on the high-quality batch drinks with red sangria ($24 per quart, $65 per gallon) or ready-to-drink craft cocktails ($40 per quart) such as margarita, jalapeño-cucumber margarita, paloma, mai tai or painkiller.
Pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Call 661-861-1130 to order.
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road, #100): The northwest restaurant is taking orders now for its starting lineup that includes charcuterie ($78), bruschetta ($65) and Buffalo cauliflower ($62), which each feed feeds 15 to 20; as well as mixed wings ($90), fruit platters ($75) and veggie platters ($65), which feed 20 to 30.
Can't decide? Pick up the sample platter ($90) that feeds 20 to 30 with Santa Fe egg rolls, mozzarella sticks, Sonder sliders, chicken tenders, quesadilla wedges and onion rings.
Call 661-247-0000 by Feb. 11 to order; payment is due at the time of order. Pickup is at noon Feb. 13.
Baker's Outpost (3310 Truxtun Ave., Suite 160): Those looking to elevate their bread game can preorder loaves of country sourdough ($10) or jalapeño cheddar sourdough ($14) or Parker House rolls ($12 per half-dozen, $21 per dozen).
Other options include smoked salmon dip, made with Scout smoked salmon, yogurt, cream cheese, white cheddar, herbs and spices ($15 for 8 ounces, $28 for 16 ounces); egg salad made with Red House Beef's eggs ($6 for 8 ounces, $9 for 16 ounces); and house-made dill pickles ($6 for 8 ounces, $9 for 16 ounces).
Visit bakers-outpost.square.site/pre-order to order. Pickup is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13.
Applebee’s Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Order online or use the chain's mobile app on game day for a free order of 20 boneless wings with your choice of wing flavor and dipping sauce. Customers must spend at least $40 and use the promo code BIGGAME22. The offer is valid only through applebees.com or the app, not third-party food delivery services.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Feed the fans with the Homegating Pack ($64.95), which includes a large, deep-dish pizza, choice of one family-sized chips and dip, choice of two sharable appetizers and choice of a 64-ounce BJ’s Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or nonalcoholic beverage. The pack is only available for takeout and delivery by ordering through bjsrestaurants.com or the BJ’s mobile app.
Red Lobster is offering free delivery on orders made Feb. 13 through RedLobster.com. Party platters include Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp ($31.49, serves five), served with piña colada sauce; mozzarella cheese sticks ($12.99, serves 12), served with marinara sauce; popcorn shrimp ($29.49, serves 10) or Walt's favorite shrimp ($21.99, serves six), both served with cocktail sauce; and Cheddar Bay biscuits ($2.79 per platter).
Go for the Carolina gold
From the big game to the Olympic Games, the deals continue.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (along with sister brands Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds) is offering a limited-time promotion to celebrate the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
Now through Feb. 20, each day the United States wins a gold medal new and existing Dickey’s loyalty program members will receive a coupon for a complimentary sandwich. Options include chicken, turkey, Polish kielbasa and pulled pork sandwich.
Each code must be redeemed online at participating Dickey’s locations. The local Dickey's is at 3505 Coffee Road.