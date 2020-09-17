For those who have turned drinking at home into an Olympic sport, consider this a training event. BevMo! is back with its 13th year of the famed "5-Cent Event."
From now through Oct. 19, the sale allows customers to purchase select bottles of wine or spirits at full price and receive a second participating bottle of the same or lesser value for just one nickel. Shoppers can mix and match between participating wine and spirits.
The sale allows shoppers to purchase select bottles at full price and receive a second participating bottle of the same or lesser value for just one nickel. Once again, shoppers will be able to mix and match between participating wine and spirits.
There are 40 spirits that are new to the "5-Cent" lineup as well as 30 new wines. Offerings include popular spirits brands such as Mills & Mash Kentucky Bourbon, Scotston Highland Single Malt 12 Year Scotch Whisky, Vincenzi Aperitif, Queensmen Gin, Ketel One, Absolut and Crown Royal Canadian Whisky.
Wines in the sale include Athenaeum Oakville cabernet, Navigator sauvignon blanc, Samuel Charles Paso cabernet, Peju red blend, Prestige De France brut,Alexander Valley Sin Zin zinfandel, Roth Russian River sauvignon blanc, Paso Point cabernet sauvignon and Wente Riva Ranch chardonnay.
In addition, a case discount of 10 percent will be applied for purchases of 12 or more wine bottles featured in the sale.
Those who want to shop from home can select direct delivery of an order via bevmo.com, as BevMo! offers delivery from all its stores.
“After the calamities we’ve all experienced these past six months, it’s encouraging to get back to some semblance of tradition, and this event has helped define BevMo! over the past 13 years,” Matt Champion, SVP and chief marketing officer at BevMo!, said in a news release. “We’ve put together another great lineup of hundreds of bottles of the best wines and spirits that will appeal to so many different tastes and preference. And getting them for a nickel is something we can all appreciate today.”
BevMo! is located at 10650 Stockdale Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.