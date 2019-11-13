There's nothing as sweet as free food and Nothing Bundt Cakes is an expert in the deal. The chain is honoring National Bundt Day on Friday with a giveaway.
Starting at 11:15 a.m., stores will hand out confetti bundtlets — miniature bundt cakes — to every guest who visits the bakery, while supplies last.
The offer is happening at the chain's 300-plus locations including the Bakersfield bakery in the Frugatti's Plaza at 600 Coffee Road, suites S and T.
To sweeten the deal even further, the first 22 people in line will receive free bundtlets for a year in honor of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ 22nd birthday.
(Winners will receive a punch card for 12 free bundtlets, one per month, redeemable through Nov. 14, 2020. Note: Punch cards are limited to one per household.)
“For our loyal and passionate Bundt fans across the nation, Nothing Bundt Cakes wants to throw the biggest Bundt Cake party yet!” Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and Chairman Dena Tripp said in a news release. “Over the last 22 years, we’ve loved being part of our guests’ special occasions, and we hope that anyone who loves cake will join us at our Bundt Bash on Nov. 15.”
2019 has been a milestone year for Nothing Bundt Cakes as it celebrated its 300th bakery opening — in Jacksonville, Fla. — in April. The chain celebrated that opening with a giveaway of 300 confetti bundlets.
On average, Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened 40 to 50 new bakeries per year.
For more on the Bundt Bash or the company, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.
