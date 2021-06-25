THE DISH: Get fired up for Fourth with these treats

Americans will celebrate the holiday next weekend but you can get a jump on the festivities this week starting with La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream, which is offering its 4th of July bars now. With patriotically colored stripes of red (cherry), white (coconut) and blue (bubble gum), the treats are $1.50 or $18 for a dozen. Call 619-9359 to order with pickup at the shop's alley entrance, 1317 Niles St.
Americans will celebrate the holiday next weekend but you can get a jump on the festivities this week at Eureka!, which is serving a specialty cocktail in July.
The American Spirit is an adult version of a Bomb Pop, an iced treat that many of us remember from summers chasing down an ice cream truck. Like the pop, the drink is layered in red, white and blue, featuring small-batch vodka and cherry, lime and blue raspberry flavors.
This cocktail will be available from July 1 to 27. For dine-in guests, it's $13 but for those celebrating at home, the to-go version, which serves up to four people, is $25.
Eureka! recommends pairing American Spirit with one its burgers, made with carrot-fed Angus beef from local purveyor Santa Carota. Options include the 28-day dry-aged bone marrow burger featuring bone marrow shiitake butter, charbroiled onion, horseradish mustard aioli and roasted Roma tomato; Fresno fig burger topped with fig marmalade, melted goat cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, arugula and spicy porter mustard; bison burger with spicy Fresno chile, bacon-infused jalapeño jam, smoked mozzarella, and whiskey caramelized onions; and the cowboy burger with shoestring onion rings, bacon, cheddar and topped with beer barbecue sauce.
Eureka! is at 10520 Stockdale Highway.
If you want something more substantial for your take-home mea, Black Angus Steakhouse is offering two 4th of July packages.
The steak package ($269.99) feeds up to 10 with a choice of two starters (three-cheese garlic bread, loaded potato skins, original or chipotle-Buffalo chicken tenders, baked spinach and artichoke dip or crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini), top sirloin platter, fresh broccoli with garlic butter, home-style mashed potatoes, garden salad and two dozen chocolate chip cookies.
Meanwhile the barbecue package ($299.99) includes four racks or barbecue baby back ribs and eight fire-grilled chicken breasts as the entrees along with the same elements of the other holiday package.
Order ahead at blackangus.com. The steakhouse is at 3601 Rosedale Highway.
Support the oceans
For the 10th year, Rubio's Coastal Grill is again recognizing World Oceans Day by giving out free, reusable tote bags.
The day, created to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the world's oceans and unite the world's population on a project for the sustainable ocean management, is actually on June 8.
Due to COVID-related production delays, the bags will be available (while supplies last) on Wednesday and Thursday with any purchase at Rubio's, 9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200.
BJ's giving back
This June, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse partnered again with the Alzheimer's Association for Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. Now through Wednesday, guests can donate to the Alzheimer's Association through their dine-in or takeout order. With a minimum donation of $1, they will receive a coupon for a free Pizookie for their next visit, valid through July 31.