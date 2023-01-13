THE DISH: Get a healthier start on 2023 at Mango Haus

Everybody loves Mango. That's the hope of Mango Haus, which is bringing its elevated wholesome cuisine to downtown Bakersfield.
The new restaurant is located next to the Best Western Hill House on Truxtun Avenue across from Beale Memorial Library
With a focus on plant-positive and organic food, Mango Haus is currently serving breakfast in advance of a full menu, which will be available this spring.
Offering classic options as well as vegan and gluten-free ones, the breakfast menu includes dishes like feel good pancakes ($15), made with organic oats, banana, chia and flax seeds, and topped with house-made berry compote, butter and organic maple syrup; and a tortilla Española ($18), a classic Spanish potato and egg omelette with caramelized onion, bell pepper and zucchini, served with organic greens.
There's also an American breakfast ($15) with organic eggs, breakfast sausage, roasted potatoes and choice of organic bread as well as the vegan, new American version ($17) that swaps in an organic tofu scramble and plant-based sausage.
Visit mangohausbk.com for the complete breakfast menu.
Breakfast is currently served from 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Sunday at the restaurant, 700 Truxtun Ave.
Visit the Mango Haus Instagram page (@mangohaus_bk) for the latest information.
Fresh dishes to try
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has added three new chicken options to its $13 lunch specials menu.
The smothered Southern chicken, the chain's fresh twist on classic fried chicken, consists of a hand-breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast served with pepper cream gravy, a mountain of white cheddar mashed potatoes, and a corn and fire-roasted red pepper succotash.
A lighter option is the strawberry chicken salad with baby field greens, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, blue cheese, candied pecans and a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle.
Its bacon chicken ranch piadina is a crispy wrap filled with applewood smoked bacon, seasoned grilled chicken, creamy ranch, tomatoes and cheese and served with fries.
If you have room for dessert, check out the brand-new, limited-time double chocolate banana split Pizookie: A rich chocolate cookie featuring chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate and baked-in banana slices is topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, crunchy candied pecans, a caramel drizzle and cherry on top.
After a preview for its Friends with Benefits rewards program members, Eureka! launched four new menu items and brought back a fan favorite.
The chilled salmon campanelle bowl ($22) mixes the ruffled cone pasta with salmon, burrata, broccolini, heirloom cherry tomatoes and pesto aioli.
Good on Taco Tuesday or any day, the Baja fish tacos ($16) top beer-battered white fish with pico de gallo, coleslaw, chipotle mayo and lemon vinaigrette. The dish comes with tortilla chips on the side.
Served with french fries, the French dip ($22) features roast beef topped with whiskey caramelized onions, havarti and horseradish aioli with a side of au jus.
The new barbecue pork ribs ($23) are slow cooked and served with a side of truffle corn.
Joining the new items is the returning watermelon chicken salad ($18.50), made with baby kale, feta, cucumbers, walnuts, dried cranberries, beets, pickled red onion, mint, a balsamic glaze and lemon vinaigrette.
Cracker Barrel has a spicy new entree with its Buffalo buttermilk ranch mac ’n’ cheese ($14.49). Crispy chicken tenders are drizzled with the chain's kick’n Buffalo buttermilk ranch sauce, topped with diced tomatoes and green onions and served with mac and cheese and a choice of biscuits or corn muffins.
Other new items include the loaded steak fries ($6.49), topped with creamy cheese sauce, chopped bacon and shredded Colby cheese with a side of buttermilk ranch; and bacon baked beans, which are available as a premium side dish.
Olive Garden has two new entrees and a beefed-up appetizer.
The ravioli carbonara ($18.49) bakes cheese ravioli in the creamy carbonara sauce with bacon and Italian cheeses.
The chicken Marsala fettuccine ($20.99) features chicken sauteed with spinach and mushrooms in a creamy Marsala mushroom sauce and served over pasta.
Toasted ravioli ($10.99) was already on the appetizer menu but the chain retooled the dish with more seasoned beef filling in the lightly fried pasta.