With farm-to-table dining all the rage, it's no wonder that a garden-to-table event will draw some interest. But Toast + Taste the Season is a bit different, sourcing some of its menu from the Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard where it will take place Oct. 25.
This is the second year for the event that offers a night of live music by Therese Muller, cooking demonstrations, drinks and a menu developed by edible schoolyard educators utilizing local fresh produce from Cal-Organics.
The menu, prepared by educators and cooks from the Bakersfield College Culinary Program, will include beef skewers with local Redhouse Beef and fresh-baked sourdough bread and herbed butter, paired with Muir Wood cabernet; and spinach, kale and white bean bruschetta paired with Broadbent vinho verde.
Along with the pairings, beverages include wines curated by ASV Wines, Imbibe Wine and Spirits Merchant and San Rucci Winery; local beers from Temblor Brewing and Great Change Brewing; and espresso from Cafe Smitten.
Casual attire is encouraged but guests are urged to wear appropriate footwear to be able to explore the garden. Inside they can sit in on a cooking demonstration for a shaved vegetable salad and ESYKC vinaigrette.
Barbara Grimm-Marshall started the local edible schoolyard in 2011 through her Grimm Family Education Foundation, modeling it after chef and activist Alice Waters' Edible Schoolyard program in Berkeley. Students enjoy hands-on learning on agriculture in both the kitchen and garden, which is spread out over a 2-acre parcel off Panama and Buena Vista roads.
During the school year, students from Buena Vista Elementary School (kindergarten to sixth grade) visit the facility to learn about seasonality and the process of bringing food from farm to table.
In addition to the Buena Vista site, the movement has two other off-shoots: the Grimmway Academy charter school in Arvin, which opened in 2012, and the Shafter Grimmway Academy, which opened in 2017.
Funds raised from the event help sponsor summer camps for the Arvin and Shafter academies as well as public classes at Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard.
Dylan Wilson, program manager of Edible Schoolyard Kern County, said he is looking forward to guests enjoying the unique evening setting.
"I'd like them to experience the garden in a unique setting, gain knowledge of the programs ESYKC provides and have an exquisite food experience."
Toast + Taste the Season: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard, 6520 Buena Vista Road. $75. 241-7047. esytoastandtaste.com.
Get outdoors with Redhouse
The outdoor events continue next weekend, this time with Redhouse Beef, which will offer two fall events on its ranch on Oct. 26.
First up is Kids Day, taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jennifer Gardiner, author of “A Trip Around the Pond," will lead young guests through a fall story. Attendees will also take part in a scarecrow-making craft and enjoy a hay ride around the ranch.
The event is open to "kids of all ages." Cost is $30 and includes snacks and treats.
That evening, adults can head Out in the Pasture for a gathering from 6 to 8 p.m.
Guests will be guided through an art project al fresco. Working up a hunger from their artistic endeavors, they can nibble on appetizers and grazing boards and enjoy wine from San Rucci Winery.
Cost is $40 for the 21-and-over event.
Note that both events require separate tickets, available at eventbrite.com.
Redhouse Beef is located at 649 Enos Lane. For more information on the ranch shop known for its grass-fed and grass-finished beef, visit redhousebeef.com.
