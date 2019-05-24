It's a good time to be eating in Bakersfield. Along with a strong crop of existing restaurants and food businesses, we have more opening or on the way this spring. So let's dive in.
GhilaDolci Bakery (2002 19th St.): After much anticipation, GhilaDolci Bakery will open Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. This is the first storefront for accomplished baker and pastry chef Courtney Ghilarducci-Dendy, who also supplies the sweet treats for Cafe Smitten. Stay tuned at ghiladolcibakery.com and on Facebook.
Panini Kabob Grill (3001 Ming Ave.): The Southern California chain that specializes in Mediterranean cuisine just opened its first Bakersfield location outside the Valley Plaza Mall in a small dining complex also home to Texas Roadhouse, It's Boba Time and Blaze Pizza. Its menu includes a variety of shish kabobs, including a tofu one, as well as an assortment of appetizers and a breakfast menu.
Burgerim (600 Coffee Road, Suite U): The second location of the customizable mini-burger chain is now open in the Frugatti's Plaza by Nothing Bundt Cakes. Along with major customization — the menu boasts 11 different patty options, including dry-aged beef, Wagyu beef, salmon, veggie, lamb, turkey, falafel and more, and gourmet toppings such as sautéed mushrooms, pineapple and sunny-side up eggs — the shop boasts some creative employees. One penned a rap about his employer that was shared on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Northeast Bakersfield is still waiting for the city's third Burgerim location to open at 2658 Mt. Vernon Ave., Suite B (next to Urbane Cafe).
For more information, visit burgerim.com.
Brazilian Acai Bowls (2701 Ming Ave.): Speaking of the mall, a new local business known for chilled acai bowls and cold-pressed juice has set up inside the shopping center. The kiosk also features a mural of mini wings designed by Nanette Bonilla, who also drew the wings at the shop's other location at 1400 Calloway Drive, Suite 103.
For more information, visit brazilianacaibowls.com.
Korean BBQ (4915 Ming Ave.): The former Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Ming is undergoing a transformation into a Korean barbecue restaurant. No word yet on when it will open but we'll keep you posted.
Do you know of any new restaurants opening around town? Drop us a line at thedish@bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.