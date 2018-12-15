Tamales are often considered the top Mexican dish at the holidays but this year a humble burrito is stepping up. Those generous souls who want to support the local Toys for Tots effort can earn themselves a free burrito through Dec. 20 thanks to Fresco Mexican Grill.
Restaurateur Evan Aguilar jumped on board as other businesses, including Flame Broiler, have done to help aid the local program to collect toys for children by serving as a collection site. As a further incentive, he's offering a free traditional burrito for those who donate through Dec. 20.
People can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at either 1431 California Ave. or 2402 Columbus St.
A minty Christmas to all!
Two ice cream chains are touting their holiday best with an emphasis on the mint.
Cold Stone Creamery is offering its dark chocolate merry-mint creation, combining dark chocolate peppermint ice cream with Ghirardelli peppermint pieces, Oreo cookies and whipped topping, and a new red velvet peppermint cake, red velvet cake and dark chocolate peppermint ice cream with Oreo cookies and Ghirardelli peppermint pieces wrapped in fudge ganache.
Also new this season are milk and cookies ice cream made with Chips Ahoy cookies and blue velvet cake ice cream. The latter is a promotional tie-in with the upcoming release of "Aquaman" and available in two specials: Aquaman's blue velvet brownie creation features the ice cream with brownie, chocolate chips and edible glitter; and Aquaman's blue velvet shake, made with the ice cream and yellow cake garnished with whipped topping and edible glitter.
Meanwhile, Creamistry is touting its peppermint mocha ice cream, a rich espresso mocha flavor with peppermint candy bits, topped with whipped cream, fudge drizzle, crushed peppermint, and a mini candy cane garnish. If a cup isn't fancy enough for you, order it in a hot-off-the-iron bubble waffle or with a shot of freshly brewed espresso as an affogato.
The chain is also featuring a new hot chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows and chocolate curls. Or order a hot chocolate affogato that involves rich drinking chocolate poured over marshmallow-infused vanilla bean ice cream.
