With a name like Grillin' and Brewin' it's pretty clear what's on the agenda. But the annual fundraiser, being held Nov. 14 at Temblor Brewing Co., is so much more.
In its fourth year, the event is hosted by JJ’s Legacy, the local nonprofit started by Lori Malkin in 2009 after the death of her son, Jeffrey “JJ” Johns. The group raises awareness for organ and tissue donation and offers support to donor and recipient families.
Grillin’ and Brewin’ specifically aids the Got the Dot High School Leadership Program, which helps educate teens in Kern County high schools about the opportunity to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.
A barbecue meal is provided by Ridge Route Boys and Pork Chop and Bubba’s. The brewin’ side is handled by Temblor; admission includes two drink tickets good for a craft beer or wine, and more beverages can be purchased.
Entertainment will be provided by the Kelly Twins Dueling Pianos. Also bringing the excitement is the opportunity drawing for two fun prizes.
One is a Christmas tree, decorated by House of Moseley, hung with ornaments bearing gift cards from businesses including Garden District Flowers, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Cone's Health Food, Target and more.
The other prize is Temblor’s Pub, Grub & Taste Tour. The package includes dinner and beer flights for six people along with an in-depth discussion of the beer-making process with Temblor’s head brewer Mike Lahti.
Tickets are $25 each or five for $100 and the winner does not need to be present to win. (Those who can't attend can enter the drawing by buying tickets online at jjslegacy.org/events/grillin.)
More than 300 attended last year's event and Malkin said they're on track to hit the same attendance this year.
The fourth annual Grillin and Brewin’ runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 14 at Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Tickets are $50 in advance at jjslegacy.org/events/grillin or $60 at the door. Seating is open and first come, first served but reserved tables are available for $300 (seats four) or $500 (seats six).
For more information, call 489-4855.
