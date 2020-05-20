Like everything that's happened the past few months, this Memorial Day weekend will be unlike any past ones. While services and large gatherings to recognize the sacrifices made by those who have served are not in the cards, people will likely still celebrate their three-day weekend with some grilling.
During this unofficial start to the summer season (summer actually begins June 20), many prepare for months of sunny days and the desire to get outside with a good old weekend barbecue. Of course, you'll need to pick up the meat and we have some suggestions.
For something a little different to throw on the grill, check out Green Frog Meat Co. in the Countryside Village store at Highway 178 and Comanche Drive. Among its 15 or so varieties of sausage in rotation, the meat counter offers a JC Basque sausage like you'll enjoy at Wool Growers.
"That sausage from Wool Growers, people love that they can get that in our case," said Matthew Barnett, who owns the northeast shop as well as The Butcher Shop in Tehachapi.
Other popular varieties include chile verde, kickin' chicken and jalapeno cheddar, selling currently between $6.99 to $7.99 a pound.
Barnett expects people will also be interested in the bacon burgers with a blend of beef and pork, which sell for $8.99 a pound.
With the rise in beef prices amid shortages, Barnett said he's had to adjust pricing but makes sure to inform customers in advance. And with tri-tip — another popular grilling option — at $12 a pound, he's suggested to some customers to spend a little more and get the Wagyu beef from Snake River, which is around $18.99 a pound.
Green Frog also has a VIP club that people can join by texting "thefrog" to 22452. Texts on specials or discount are sent out about once a week, he said.
Whether it's hamburgers and jalapeno poppers or cuts from local ranchers Santa Carota Beef or Red House Beef, Green Frog aims to meet customers' needs.
"We're there to serve them," he said. "We get to do what we love because they're in there shopping with us so we try to take care of them as best as possible."
Luis Morales, owner of Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli in downtown Bakersfield, feels the same way. When people began sheltering in place, he saw an uptick in sales at his meat counter even as lunch sales slowed down.
Business has leveled out some but he expects to see a lot of people this weekend stocking up for some holiday grilling.
"This weekend will be like Mardi Gras because they'll want to party," he said. "There will be a lot of getting together and cooking, beer drinking as well. People are ready to get out and hang out."
Like Barnett, he knows tri-tip is a popular grilling option. Morales also expects to sell a lot of chicken diablos, which are jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in chicken and bacon. They sell for $7.99 a pound.
"Those things are amazing. We can't even keep up with them. We get calls on those every day."
He also expects to sell a lot of ground beef for hamburgers and "anything you can throw on a grill" — hot links, chicken and carne asada.
When it comes to carne asada, Prime Time is doing something a bit different. With the rising beef prices affecting the cost of chuck roll, the cut of beef used for the carne asada, Morales switched to cutting down rib-eye, which he was able to purchase at a discount.
"The customers are really happy because it's more tender and more flavorful than what they're used to buying," he said of his asada.
Morales said he'll continue to offer the meat, which sells for $8.99 a pound, as long as prices hold.
He's also looking into offering cheaper alternatives to ground beef, including ground chicken, turkey and pork, until prices start to drop.
For this weekend, though, the meat counter will be stocked and ready for holiday customers.
"We stack it up pretty high when it comes to weekends like this," Morales said. "Fill it all up, with a little bit of extra in the back. Right now my walk-in is full of all sorts of meat."
Green Frog Meat Co. is located at 5848 Comanche Drive. Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli is at 1927 20th St.
