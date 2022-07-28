THE DISH: Fin-ish Shark Week strong with offers

We're nearing the end of Shark Week but there are plenty of ways to still celebrate with deals and special treats.
Red Lobster is offering free delivery through DoorDash on to-go orders placed online at RedLobster.com now through Sunday.
Tune into remaining fin-tastic Discovery/discovery+ programming like "Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites" and "Jackass Shark Week" while dining on entrees from the chain's Seafood Summerfest menu or other favorites.
Tiki-Ko (1919 K St.) and sister bar The Sinking Ship (1927 K St.) will again do some fundraising for the ocean dwellers with the sale of the Shark Attack cocktail.
Served in a shark mug with strawberry "blood" drippings, the beverage is a blend of vodka, coconut cream, pineapple and lime juices and strawberry puree. Cost is $13 or $30 if you want to keep the mug.
For every Shark Attack sold, $2 (or $3 for each drink/mug combo) will be donated to Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation.
This week, Sonic Drive-In is offering a Shark Week slush, an icy blue coconut slush topped with real strawberries and two shark gummies.
Crumbl Cookies is again offering its chilled shark cookie, a sugar cookie with almond buttercream frosting and a gummy shark topper.
Something to cluck about
Friday is National Chicken Wing Day and a couple of places have you covered for some free wings with purchase.
Celebrate at Wingstop with five free wings with the purchase of any bundle, pack, combo or by-the-piece meal.
The offer is good via Wingstop.com, the chain's app or call-in/walk-in orders at participating locations.
Buffalo Wild Wings is also offering a freebie with six free boneless or traditional wings with any $10 dine-in purchase throughout the day.
The chain also encourages people to weigh in on the "great wing debate" of traditional or boneless on Friday by ordering their free wings traditional or boneless and sharing their pick to social media with the hashtag #wingdebate. The chain will share the results following the holiday.
Blazin' Rewards members dining on Friday can check in via the chain's app during their visit to be entered for a chance to win free wings for a year.
Accio celebration!
Finally, in celebration of the birth of The Boy Who Lived, sample some "Harry Potter"-themed beverages and treats at two local spots.
Blue Oak Coffee Roasting (1717 20th St.) will continue its annual traditions of beverages and sweets that would shame Honeydukes. The official menu hasn't been posted but past year's have included a butterbeer latte, chocolate frog latte, Bertie Bott's (almost) every flavor soda, Molly Weasley's strawberry cookies and the Dementor's antidote, aka triple chocolate fudge cookies.
Follow the shop on Instagram @blueoakcoffee for the latest updates.
Brunch spot Toasted (6603 Panama Lane #103) is joining in on the fun with beverages all weekend long including Hogwarts mimosas, colored for each of wizarding school's four houses (red for Gryffindor, yellow for Hufflepuff, blue for Ravenclaw and green for Slytherin).
Follow the restaurant on Instagram @toastedbakersfield for more information on the special menu offered Friday through Sunday.
(Note that Cloud 9 Coffee Co., which is known for its annual Potter party, celebrates in October closer to Halloween.)