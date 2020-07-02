It's Fourth of July weekend, which should be a time to celebrate. Regardless of your plans, a good or at least discounted meal should be on the list. Here are some restaurants offering red, white and blue deals.
La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream is offering 4th of July bars, patriotic stripes of red (cherry), white (coconut) and blue (bubble gum) for $1.50 or $18 for a dozen. Call 619-9359 to order with pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the alley entrance of the shop, 1317 Niles St.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway) encourages you to celebrate in InDOUGHpendence Day with patriotic doughnuts now through Sunday. Options include a patriotic sprinkles doughnut, dipped in white icing and topped with red, white and blue sprinkles; strawberry sparkler doughnut filled with strawberries and Kreme, dipped in red icing and topped with star sprinkles; freedom ring doughnut, filled with original Kreme with flag decoration and star sprinkles; and firework doughnut, dipped in blue icing, hand decorated with red and white icing and topped with blue raspberry flavored popping candy.
Kids can eat for free on Saturday and Sunday at Applebee's (9000 Ming Ave. Suite M). The offer, which is available for outdoor dining, online orders or pickup, allows for one free kids meal with purchase of an adult entree.
To redeem at restaurant, mention the "kids eat free" offer. If ordering online, opt to pay at the story to allow for the discount to be added. This deal is not valid on delivery orders.
Go to applebees.com or call 664-0974 to order.
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave.) has some Fourth of July specials including a family deal ($72) that includes a dozen St. Louis-style pork ribs, barbecue sauce, baked beans, potato salad, roasted broccoli and cauliflower, potato chips and onion dip and a nectarine and berry fruit crisp with a pint of vanilla bean ice cream for dessert.
Other a la carte specials include chips and guacamole ($14 per pint), potato chips and onion dip ($12 per pint), Mexican shrimp cocktail with chips ($18 per pint), chili con carne and tortilla chips ($15), brisket taquitos ($15 for five) and caprese salad with fresh mozzarella and Pickalittle heirloom tomatoes ($16).
Desserts include chocolate cream pie ($34) and an ice cream social special ($38) that includes two quarts of ice cream, two sauces, two dry toppings, whipped cream and cherries.
And those who don't want to be their own mixologist can pick up to-go cocktails such as classic or jalapeño cucumber margarita, spiked basil lemonade, paloma, mai tai, South Lake (spiked iced mocha) or the tropical painkiller. Each is $40 for a quart.
Call 861-1130 or email info@moocreamery.com to order.
Ike's Love & Sandwiches (9000 Ming Ave.) is offering a buy one, get one free deal on sandwiches today and Saturday. Customers just need to show the Instagram post (@ikessandwiches) about the deal that goes live today.
Martin's Meats and Deli (801 21st St.) has 4th of July barbecue specials. The Big Boom ($108.25) comes with tri-tip, rack of St. Louis-style pork ribs, whole chicken, five Louisiana hot links, two pounds each of chili beans and rice, a dozen rolls, one pound of salsa and a half-pound of barbecue sauce. It feeds 10 to 12 people.
Other family deals ($43.30) include your choice of a tri-tip or two pounds of deep-pit beef along with one pound each of rice and beans, six rolls and half-pound of salsa.
All orders must be preordered and prepaid before 3 p.m. today to take advantage of listed pricing. Text the order to Audrey at 661-742-3611 along with a selected pickup time between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Full details, including meal add-ons, are posted on Martin's Facebook page facebook.com/Martins-Meats-and-Deli-Market-299183019638.
Now through Sunday, Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway) is offering its Freedom Feast consisting of a slab of St. Louis-style spareribs, one pound each of Texas beef brisket and Georgia chopped pork, a pint of mac and cheese, a pint of potato salad and five cornbread muffins. The meal ($79.99) feeds four to five or you can double it up ($139.99) to feed eight to 10 people.
Order online at togo.famousdaves.com or call 829-2128.
Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway) is offering single-serving boxed lunches that would be easy to transport and take on a small picnic.
Options include sandwiches (meatball, chicken parmesan, Italian pesto caprese or roasted chicken Caesar), pastas (fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, spaghetti and ricotta meatballs, pasta Milano or pomodoro tortellacci) and fresh green or Caesar salads.
Pasta boxes come with a choice of green salad and others have a side of basil pesto pasta salad. All include a chocolate chip cookie. Each box is $14, and a minimum of five must be ordered.
Order online at macaronigrillcatering.olo.com or call 588-2277.
