THE DISH: Father dines best this Father's Day

Making Father's Day dining plans may seem less stressful than say for Mother's Day but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take care when celebrating Dad.
Here are a few options for meals, deals and giveaways for the father figures in your life.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): Although the downtown steakhouse is not open on the big day, treat Dad to an early celebratory meal through Saturday. If you're bringing a crowd (or a very hungry poppa), order Thor's Hammer ($135), a 4-pound slow-cooked prime pot roast that is presented on a 10-inch bone and served family-style with potatoes, carrots and asparagus. Co-owner Cassie Bittle said it will feed four to eight "depending on how big Dad's appetite is." There will also be whiskey and wine specials all week as well as live music. Reservations are recommended by calling 661-322-9910.
Noriega's (4809 Stockdale Highway): Enjoy Father's Day brunch or dinner ($58) here with entrees of tomahawk rib-eye steak (24 to 26 ounces) and coconut shrimp served with the Basque setup of cabbage soup, beans, salsa, Basque-style french fries, green salad, bread and butter, blue cheese and house wine. Seatings are available at 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 3 and 6 p.m. Call 661-885-8515. to make reservations.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Opening early at 11 a.m., the restaurant is serving a special holiday menu including limited-time dishes like the prime rib and lobster tails ($36.99 for 8-ounce prime rib and lobster, $41.99 for 12 ounces, $46.99 for 16 ounces or $56.99 for 24 ounces) as well as a featured Father’s Day drink, the BullsEye Brew, a red ale made exclusively for Black Angus by Golden Road Brewing in Los Angeles. Reservations required for dine-in guests at blackangus.com/bakersfield or by calling 661-324-0814.
Black Angus will also have Backyard BBQ To Go Packs available for those who choose to grill at home and Grilling Kits ($29.99), which comes with a Black Angus-branded bag and grilling utensils. Check the website for more details.
Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway): In honor of Father's Day, the chain is holding a massive giveaway at nine of its California locations including Bakersfield, offering a Traeger Grill along with pellets, barbecue sauces and other goodies. To enter, follow @famousdaves_california on Instagram and head to the Traeger Grill post (from May 19), like it and tag a friend in the comments as well as the location where you would pick up the grill if you win. You can enter more than once but each comment must tag a new friend. Winners will be announced June 20 for locations in Alameda, Hayward, San Jose, Gilroy, Bakersfield, Fresno, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, and Irvine.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway): Treat Dad to an Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned, made with the Kentucky bourbon, for $8.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): Through June 26, the chain is offering a $10 off bonus coupon with purchase of a $50 gift card. The coupon can be used in the restaurant for dine-in or online to-go orders of $30 or more between June 27 and Aug. 31.
The chain is also donating $10,000 to Make-A-Wish to support granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.