We're days away from the opening of the Kern County Fair, and with it comes a cornucopia of gut-busting favorites and outrageous new treats.

Although the full reveal of the concessionaires won't be until Wednesday, Chelsey Roberts, the fair's marketing representative, shared some sneak peeks.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.