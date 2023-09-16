We're days away from the opening of the Kern County Fair, and with it comes a cornucopia of gut-busting favorites and outrageous new treats.
Although the full reveal of the concessionaires won't be until Wednesday, Chelsey Roberts, the fair's marketing representative, shared some sneak peeks.
The bratwurst stand will have some new offerings including a "mac-dog," a quarter-pound Nathan's Famous hot dog smothered in mac and cheese, and the companion mac and cheese bacon burger, with a hamburger patty, two strips of bacon and two slices of cheese, all covered in mac and cheese and sandwiched in a bun.
Speaking of burgers, the stand will also have a diablo burger, which will be topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sliced jalapenos, dragon sauce and a drizzle of spicy garlic ranch.
Those looking for a Instagram-ready behemoth should check out the maple doughnut sandwich consisting of warm pulled pork and cheese stuffed between two maple doughnuts and drizzled with extra maple frosting.
There will also be spiked Dole Whip, which Roberts said is "spiked with Captain Morgan."
The fair opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday and runs through Oct. 1 at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.
Visit kerncountyfair.com for complete hours, admission and other information.
Pick a pepperoni pizza
Wednesday is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. And while some will argue food holidays are bogus, I'm going to suggest they hush up when deals are to be had.
Pieology has two deals that can be enjoyed through the end of the month.
Enjoy an original thin crust double pepperoni pizza for $8.99. Diners can also pick up a
classic original thin crust cheese pizza plus a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage for the same price.
These September Pizza Days promotions are available both in-store and online and valid through Oct. 1.
Mountain Mike's Pizza, which is home to the "legendary crispy, curly pepperoni that curls up at the edges and covers the entire pizza," is offering one lucky guest a free year of pizza.
You must be a Mountain Rewards member to enter the contest that requires you also follow the chain on Instagram (@mountainmikes).
To enter, post a photo or video on your account sharing a special Mountain Mike’s memory and tag @mountainmikes and use hashtag #MemoriesWithMMP.
Entries are due by Wednesday and your account must be public to be considered. App users will also receive a super exclusive offer to redeem on Wednesday.
The winner will be selected on Thursday.
Mountain Mike's uses over a half-billion pepperoni each year and sold nearly 2.4 million pepperoni pizzas in 2022 alone.
Say cheese!
Speaking of holidays, Monday is National Cheeseburger Day and chain spots have some deals.
Below are a few, as compiled by USA Today, available at participating locations.
Applebee’s Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): The chain will offer its classic cheeseburger, classic burger and classic bacon cheeseburger with fries for $8.99. The deal is good for dine-in customers and orders via the Applebee's app or website (applebees.com)
Burger King (multiple locations): Royal Perks accounts can get a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $1 or more on Monday.
McDonald's (multiple locations): Double cheeseburgers will be available for 50 cents when ordered through the McDonald’s App.
Carl's Jr. (multiple locations): Customers can get half off double cheeseburgers all day on Monday.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway): The chain unveiled a limited-time burger earlier this month that's perfect for National Cheeseburger Day. Available through Oct. 3, the chile relleno burger ($18) is seasoned with blackening spice and topped with caramelized onions, a roasted jalapeno with jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and a traditional relleno salsa.
Farmer Boys (4920 Gosford Road): Pick up a $3 classic Big Cheese burger from 2 p.m. to close on Monday.
Wendy's (multiple locations): App users can score a 1-cent junior bacon cheeseburger with any purchase from Monday through Friday. Look for the deal in the “Offers” section in the app Rewards Store or on the website (order.wendys.com).
Diners can also try the new loaded nacho cheeseburger, which features melty cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce and tomato on a jalapeño cheddar bun. (Cheese lovers can also opt for the loaded nacho chicken sandwich and the queso fries.
New dishes, deals
Del Taco is ending the latter half of September with some deals.
Users of the Del Yeah! Rewards app can celebrate National Queso Day on Wednesday with a free three-layer queso nachos with any purchase.
On National Quesadilla Day (Sept. 25), customers can pick up a free grilled chicken stuffed quesadilla with any purchase through the rewards app.
Free delivery is also available through Sept. 30 with a $20 minimum purchase in the app.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is launching a brand-new seasonal IPA that is sure to take guests by storm: BJ's Tropical Hopstorm IPA, a brand-new seasonal IPA that is subtly sweet with a distinctive and complex blend of citrus, melon, pineapple, mango, stone fruit and coconut.
The limited-time brew will be available through Nov. 8 or while supplies last.
BJ's is also currently serving the fan-favorite Oktoberfest German-style lager.