Apple Core Project has teamed with The Kitchen for its latest meet your grower dinner.
Saturday's event will feature produce grown in the nonprofit's Grace Street Garden.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Apple Core Project has teamed with The Kitchen for its latest meet your grower dinner.
Saturday's event will feature produce grown in the nonprofit's Grace Street Garden.
The east Bakersfield garden is located in a lot near the Capistrano Community for Women Facility, which is run by Bakersfield Recovery Services, a nonprofit organization that provides residential treatment to men and women struggling with substance abuse.
Apple Core volunteers have been hard at work since last year to fill the whole plot of existing land.
As the garden expands, more can be grown and that produce will be shared with the community of Old Town Kern and to individuals and families in need of nutritional foods.
Apple Core plans to host therapeutic programs and creative projects with garden neighbor Bakersfield Recovery Services. It also intends to make the garden a place for the community to come and learn about nutrition, gardening and cooking.
Saturday's dinner, developed by chef Blanca Medrano and Kitchen co-owner Jeramy Brown, will begin with cantaloupe and feta bruschetta, followed by a fried okra and tomato salad.
The entree will be chicken Parmesan with crisped eggplant.
For dessert, The Kitchen will offer a lemon and cucumber cake with gin icing.
The cost is $58 (not including tax and gratuity). Wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be available to purchase.
Guests have the option of a 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. seating. Visit thekitchenbakersfield.com to RSVP.
A to-go option will be available for pickup from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Order at thekitchenbakersfield.com.
For more on Apple Core Project, visit applecoreprojectinc.com or its social media pages on Facebook (facebook.com/AppleCoreProjectInc) or Instagram (@applecoreproject).
The Kitchen is also offering a new hands-on cooking class on Saturday.
Attendees can learn to make Baja fish tacos during the session that will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Recipes to prepare include Baja-style salmon, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and handmade tortillas.
Participants will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labors or pack up the tacos to take home.
This class is designed for beginner cooks but will also help improve the skills of more advanced home chefs.
The cost is $48. Visit thekitchenbakersfield.com to sign up.
All events will take place at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.