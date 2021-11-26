THE DISH: Eureka! and others offer holiday gift card promotions

Whether you're out looking for holiday deals or just a way to unwind after Thanksgiving, Eureka! has a treat for you.
For Black Friday, it is offering $6 mimosas and bloody marys all day long.
If Cyber Monday is more your speed, the chain has a gift card promotion offering a $10 bonus card with purchase of a $50 gift card, or $30 in bonus cards with purchase of a $100 gift card.
On Giving Tuesday, each Eureka! location will partner with a local nonprofit to donate 10 percent of its sales back to the charity. Last year, the Bakersfield Eureka partnered with Kern County 999 Foundation, which assists the families of Kern County peace officers who have died in the line of duty.
Back for December is the Gingerbread Man Old-Fashioned, a one-of-a-kind cocktail made with Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, house-made gingerbread syrup, Douglas fir liqueur, chocolate bitters, herbal bitters and garnished with candied ginger. The libation will be available for dine-in as well as takeout. Festive Gingerbread Man ice molds will also be available for purchase with takeout cocktails for an additional $10.
And finally, celebrate Repeal Day — when Prohibition ended on Dec. 5, 1933 — Templeton Rye Old-Fashioneds offered for $7 all day on Dec. 5. The one-day promotion is exclusively for those who order their Old Fashioned with Templeton Rye.
Eureka! is at 10520 Stockdale Highway. For more information, visit eurekarestaurantgroup.com.
Other gift card deals
Farmer Boys is offering a $5 voucher when buying $25 in gift cards or $25 in vouchers when buying $100 in gift cards. Gift cards are available at participating locations while supplies last.
Purchase at farmerboys.com.
Now through Jan. 1, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has brought back its annual "give a gift, get a gift" initiative with a $10 eGift card with purchase of a $50 eGift Card online purchase, or a $25 eGift card and VIP 20 percent off card with a $100 eGift Card online purchase.
The bonus cards and the VIP 20 percent off cards are valid beginning Jan. 1 through Feb. 13.
Visit bjsrestaurants.com to purchase.
Red Lobster also has a "Give a Gift, Get a Gift" promotion, giving those who buy $50 in gift cards, purchased in-restaurant or online, a bonus coupon for $10 off a dine-in or Red Lobster.com to-go order of $30 or more. Those coupons can be redeemed in January and February.
Those who purchase gift cards today through Cyber Monday will also receive 10 percent off online gift card purchases of $100 or more.
Free delivery is also available on orders placed via RedLobster.com now through Cyber Monday.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has a holiday promotion now through Dec. 24, offering a $5 bonus gift card with the purchase of every Freddy's gift card of $25.
Those bonus gift cards are valid from Jan. 1 through Feb. 15.
Purchase at FreddysUSA.com or in the restaurant.
Pieology Pizzeria has a $5 bonus card offer with a purchase of $25 in gift cards now through Dec. 31. Bonus cards are good the day after receiving until Jan. 31. There is a maximum purchase limit of $100 in Pieology gift cards per guest.
Visit pieology.com to purchase and for more information.