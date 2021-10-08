THE DISH: Eureka! and others dish out thrills this Halloween

Eureka! is looking to spice up your Halloween with two new menu items available now.
Its new scary hot fries bring the heat by being tossed in a ghost pepper spice blend then topped with cheddar and Jack cheeses, bacon, chipotle aioli and chives.
Sip a cooler spice experience with Chasing Ghosts, which adds a ghost pepper tincture to a cocktail of Del Maguey Mezcal, coconut milk and orgeat almond syrup, and ghost pepper tincture.
Chasing Ghosts will also be around for National Mezcal Day on Oct. 21. For the food holiday, Eureka! also invites guests to order Dos Hombres Espadin or Del Maguey Vida Mezcal neat or The Floor is Lava, a signature cocktail of mezcal, lime, hibiscus, blood orange and Ancho Reyes chile liqueur.
Speaking of spooky, Pop-Tarts launched a promotion for the theatrical release of "The Addams Family 2" for its new Kooky Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites, which feature "cool but creepy" glow-in-the-dark packaging (and Uncle Fester on the box).
Parent company Kellogg also collaborated for other Addams-branded products including Lurch on the box of Chocolate Frosted Flakes, Wednesday on the Apple Jacks box, Cousin Itt on Froot Loops and family members on individually wrapped Rice Krispies Treats.
Each product comes with a free digital download of the first "Addams Family" animated movie.
And Chipotle is promoting its limited-time protein smoked brisket with an online-exclusive item: the quesabrisket.
Available through Halloween via Chipotle’s app and website, the brisket-stuffed cheese quesadilla is served with queso blanco, tomatillo-red chili salsa and, on the side, tomatillo-green chili salsa.
On its TikTok channel, the chain recommended mixing the queso with the red chili salsa for spicy queso perfect for dipping the quesadilla.
“We had a lot of fun at the test kitchen in the Chipotle Cultivate Center experimenting with the best dipping combinations for the Smoked Brisket Quesadilla,” Nevielle Panthaky, VP of culinary and menu development, said in a news release.
Chipotle launched the protein nationwide last month, following a test run at 64 restaurants. Chargrilled and seasoned with roasted jalapenos and chipotle chili peppers, the meat is hand-chopped and finished with a sauce made from smoky chili peppers.