Get ready for a culinary walk on the wild side with this year's Toast & Taste.
For its annual fundraiser in its Buena Vista garden on Oct. 27, the Edible Schoolyard Kern County will host celebrity chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois.
Known for his unique creations influenced by his time in France, Napa Valley, the Caribbean and Southern Louisiana, the pitmaster will curate the menu inspired by locally sourced protein and featuring produce from the Buena Vista garden.
The 21-and-over event will also feature music by Moonshiner Collective.
Toast & Taste will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard, 6520 Buena Vista Road.
Tickets will go on sale next month. Sign up at esykerncounty.org/events for updates and early access to tickets.
Funds raised will go to support edible education in Kern County and provide scholarships for students in Arvin and Shafter to attend ESYKC 2024 Summer Camps.
C'mon get happy at CPK
California Pizza Kitchen has extended happy hours for its diners with a chance to enjoy its California-style pizzas and other menu items and drinks at a discounted rate.
From 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays, diners can order a 7-inch pizza and draft beer of their choice for $6. (There is a $2 upcharge for California club, the works, spicy chipotle chicken, Sicilian or carne asada pizzas.)
Guests can also enjoy half off all starters and drinks, including sangrias, margaritas, mules, specialty cocktails and an extensive wine list.
"California Pizza Kitchen has long been known for its culinary innovation. With fresh and creative dishes from The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza to Kung Pao Spaghetti making up the bulk of our menu, sometimes our beverage menu doesn't get the credit it deserves," Paul Pszybylski, VP of culinary innovation at CPK, said in a news release.
"Our new Happy Hours program shines a spotlight on CPK's incredible California-style beverages while also giving value-seeking guests a new way to enjoy our brand. We're looking forward to this new weekday tradition with our guests and can't wait for them to find their new go-to drinks on our menu."
Visit cpk.com/happyhours for more information.
Fresh catch at Red Lobster, Rubio's
Red Lobster has rolled out a new menu exclusively at its California locations with more fresh flavor options.
The new seafood options include a "fish your way" entree featuring local fish — like salmon, mahi mahi, grouper and more — served with tasty toppings like wasabi ginger ponzu sauce or roasted red mango and jalapeno salsa.
There is also a trio of new flatbread selections: lobster and langostino, with lobster and langostino meat, fresh basil, tomatoes, garlic, and Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses; shrimp and bacon, with shrimp, bacon onion marmalade, chopped bacon, and Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses; and crab bruschetta, with crab claw meat, garlic, fire-roasted tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and Parmesan and feta cheeses.
Other new selections include blackened salmon tacos and starters like chile verde seafood soup, crab queso and sweet heat calamari.
Red Lobster is at 8180 Rosedale Highway.
On Wednesday, Rubio's will introduce a new Baja beer-battered shrimp taco plate ($8.99) as part of its popular 5 Under $10 everyday value menu.
"Our Baja beer-battered shrimp taco is a sister product of the original fish taco, featuring our signature beer-batter, sustainably sourced shrimp and a new, signature Baja sauce. One bite brings back great memories of eating authentic shrimp tacos on the Baja coast, where the sea breezes meet Latin music and street vendors," Rubio's co-founder Ralph Rubio said in a news release. "We've been thinking about doing a shrimp version of our fish taco for a long time and are excited to offer it at a great value."
Rubio's is located at 9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200.
Cereal thrillers at Yogurtland
Yogurtland is ready to address the back-to-school rush with its newest breakfast-inspired limited time flavors and toppings.
Fresh up are the chain's cinnamon churro cereal and peanut butter cocoa cereal flavors and its chocolate chip cookie bites cereal and s'mores cereal toppings.
"This back-to-school season, our flavorologists were inspired by two classic breakfast favorites and created their unique spin on these new cereal flavors," Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland, said in a news release. "With each spoonful, we hope our guests will be transported back to cherished childhood moments while making new memories with their own children, friends and families."
Yogurtland Real Rewards members can earn double points on in-store or online purchases every Tuesday in August and redeem a $5 reward for every 100 points earned. (This offer does not apply to third-party delivery orders, merchandise and gift card purchases.)
Yogurtland is at 10930 Stockdale Highway.
The Habit fights food insecurity
The Habit Burger Grill has again partnered with No Kid Hungry, which aims to make sure children receive the healthy nourishment they need to thrive in and outside the classroom every day.
Diners at Habit restaurants nationwide can round up their checks to the nearest whole dollar to donate the difference to No Kid Hungry.
As many as 9 million kids across the nation are facing food insecurity. Black and Hispanic households with children endure higher food insecurity rates at 22.7% and 18.0%, respectively, surpassing the national average of 12.5%.
Since fostering this partnership in 2015, The Habit has raised $2.75 million toward ending childhood hunger in the U.S., which can help provide an estimated 27 million meals to kids.
"We are thrilled to partner with The Habit Burger Grill for our back-to-school campaign again this year," Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign, said in a news release.
"Support from our restaurant partners is essential for helping ensure every kid gets three nutritious meals a day. And this fall, our partnership can make a significant impact in the lives of kids all across the country."