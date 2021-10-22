THE DISH: Espresso patronum! Cloud 9 Coffee Co. returns with Harry Potter week

Many of us wish we could just wave a wand to make our coffee appear. Although it will take a little travel time, that wand (aka smartphone) might work when it comes to Cloud 9 Coffee Co.
For the third year, it will become Cloud 9¾ for this week leading up to Halloween, celebrating with its Harry Potter-themed drinks, treats from Cornerstone Bakery and a shop decorated like Hogwarts.
Owner Morgan Bonn said staff and customers alike look forward to this Halloween week.
"Oh my gosh, it's by far our busiest week out of the year," she said.
Although most of the existing menu is still available, some more time-consuming drinks will be on hold to make way for a quartet of specialty drinks.
Returning this year are the butterbeer latte, an espresso-based version of the popular wizards' drink, and the Pink Dolores, a glittery pink lemonade as bright and sweet as the antagonistic Dolores Umbridge portrays herself.
Joining the lineup is the Lavender Brown, a lavender chai latte perfect for your beloved "Won-Won," and the Nimbus 2000, a pumpkin cold brew with sweet cream that should send you through the halls on a rush of caffeine.
Other than milk selection on the lattes, the drinks can't be customized. That helps Bonn and her staff keep up with demand.
Also tempting would-be wizards is an assortment of treats from Cornerstone Bakery. Favorites from last year are returning including butterbeer scones, golden snitch cake pops, pretzel wands, chocolate frogs, Hogwarts house cookies and "Happee Birthdae Harry" mini-cakes, which have been extremely popular.
"We would sell out within the first hours of the day," Bonn said of the cakes at last year's event. "So now we're quadrupling the amount (for the week)."
Jennifer Mebane, who owns the downtown bakery with husband Justin, also stocked up on more supplies, Bonn said, such as the specialty wings for the golden snitches.
"She brings fresh pastries every morning," Bonn said.
Based on that schedule, Bonn encourages people who want to make sure they get what they want to come by as early in the week as possible.
"Come as early in the day as possible, if you’re able."
"We do run the risk of running out of things by then," she said of Saturday, which is the event's busiest day since more families visit when kids are off from school.
Bonn said they learn something new each year and last year's lesson was thanks to the pandemic. Since the dining area was closed, customers used the shop's online ordering system, which meant the entire staff could concentrate on making drinks and bagging up pastries.
"Not having anyone on register helped us fill orders faster," Bonn said. "Doing online ordering is way easier for us ... a lot more streamlined."
Guests will be required to order online either for in-store pickup or for dine-in at one of the indoor or patio tables (more seating will also be added for the week). If enjoying their treats at the shop, they will be asked to find a table and order using the QR code there.
Bonn still has plenty of decorating to do this weekend to set the scene, but she's excited to see Harry Potter fans of all ages enjoy what the team has put together.
"I'm surprised every year about the number of adults we get," she said. "It's definitely a kid-friendly event but it's not necessarily only geared toward kids."
"People really, really love it. It gets stressful, but I'll probably do it forever."
The Harry Potter menu will go live on the website (cloud9coffeeco.com) on Sunday evening.
Cloud 9 Coffee Co. is on the first floor of the Stockdale Tower at 5060 California Ave. Suite 130. Its hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.