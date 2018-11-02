Now I won’t get too sentimental, but The Dish, like the rest of The Californian’s news operations, is moving from downtown out to Pegasus Drive. While the proximity to Cope’s Knotty Pine and its hearty country breakfasts and killer pastrami sandwiches will be a slight comfort, it’s a hard sell to leave what is really the nexus of Bakersfield dining.
All roads bearing the hungry lead downtown, one might say. And last week, I hit up a few of my favorites for a last meal of sorts. (Shed no tears for me, though: I still live downtown and should be able to keep these spots in the, albeit less frequent, rotation.)
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar: There are plenty of favorites here. Entertainment reporter Kelly Ardis only ever orders pad Thai with tofu, but I’m fond of the spicy basil stir fry with chicken; the spicy sun-dried tomatoes and shitake mushroom penne, a Chef Preeda special invented as part of a Got Milk? campaign; and new favorite Mongolian beef stir fry. That has just the right amount of spice with sliced but mostly seeded jalapenos.
Blue Oak Coffee Roasting: Owners Bernadette Sebastian and Cynthia Price, along with barista Sky Kautsky, have been great about coming up with daily flavored latte specials, to say nothing of their bagels and assorted baked goods. This Friday’s cookie dough latte was a nice end to the week. Because we have a number of fans among the staff — including Ardis, Trevor Horn, Pete Menting, Ron Stapp, Stacey Shepard and John Cox — there may be some lunchtime or pre-work coffee runs in our future.
Tiki-Ko: Since the “shady place for sunny people” keeps late hours, this should be an easier one to keep visiting. This week’s Zombie drink special was potent and delightful, with a gummy eyeball garnish. Owners Roy Scarazzo and Sonya Gamargo and their dedicated crew of bartenders are keeping K Street weird and well-lubricated.
Better Bowls: Taco Tuesdays have long become Taco Salad Tuesdays thanks to this plant-based business. This is the only place where avocado is a must add-on (along with soyrizo). Owners Jina and Blake McMillian have also been hitting it out of the park with their seasonal offerings like the fall harvest bowl with turnips and chimichurri.
Gimme Some Sugar: Both their cupcakes and their unique scrap cups (combining leftover chunks of cake with frosting and other sweet goodies) are longtime treats. Their Halloween options this week were cute and tasty, but we’ve come to expect nothing less.
Locale Farm to Table: There was no way I was going out last week without stopping here and getting the vegetarian Buffalo wings. Although it’s been awhile since I’ve been able to sit in the restaurant and eat there, the fried cauliflower tossed in hot sauce makes any desk lunch the opposite of sad. I also enjoyed the potato leek soup this week. And I will be thrilled if owner Heather Laganelli can bring her idea of a lively weekend dining and entertainment spot to fruition in her location.
As stated above, I will do my best to still order take-out from these restaurants or enjoy an after-work drink. What I want to know from Bakersfield now is where are the good places to dine in Oildale and near the airport? I’ve seen a lot of fast-food chains, so let me know where else you go.
And if any food trucks want to start parking out on Pegasus Drive during the week, I know a crew of hungry folks willing to shell out their hard-earned dollars for some good eats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.