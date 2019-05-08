Don't make Mom, or any mother figure in your life, cook on her special day. Here are some options for a meal to celebrate this Sunday.
Be sure to call for reservations as some events may have booked as of press time. All events are Sunday unless otherwise noted.
Cafe Med (4809 Stockdale Highway): Along with champagne and mimosas, this buffet includes prime rib carving and omelet stations, traditional breakfast items, ham, rack of lamb and seafood bar, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $34.95, $14.95 for children 12 and under. 834-4433.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): Moms love brunch but they need to eat dinner too. The downtown restaurant is offering a special dinner menu from 1 to 8 p.m., with filet mignon, rack of lamb and lobster among the offerings. There will also be live music by Jimmy Gaines and a champagne toast to all the moms. It will also be a good chance to try out the restaurant's new spring drink menu, which includes a peach mojito. Prices range from $22 to $50, depending on what is ordered. 322-9910.
Lino's Greenhorn Grill (10720 Pine Drive, Wofford Heights): Take Mom for a drive to Wofford Heights. The restaurant will serve a Brazilian-inspired churrasco brunch, with all-you-can-eat, roasted cuts of steak, pork, chicken and lamb. Brunch also includes bottomless mimosas, a seafood bar and a dessert bar, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. $39 for those 21 and over (price includes bottomless mimosas), $29 for diners 11 to 20, $15 for children 6 to 10 and free for kids 5 and under. 376-8900 or email info@cheflinocreates.com.
Starlite Lounge (13423 Sierra Way, Kernville): Head into the canyon for a special Mom's Day Brunch and Bubbly. You must pre-pay for a spot at the reservation-only event featuring fresh berry salad topped with yogurt and house-made granola, choice of salmon or prosciutto frittata with leeks, asparagus and lemon beurre blanc, potato fondant with garlic and thyme and trifle for dessert. The event will also include a spring flower and complimentary sparkling (regular or non-alcoholic) mimosas for moms (others pay $6 or $15 for bottomless).11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. $23. 760-376-1895.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (1534 19th St.): The brunch features regular menu items, carving stations, salads, desserts and one complimentary glass of champagne for each adult. Lunch seating times will be held at 10:45 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m.; dinner seating time will be held between 5-8 p.m. $35; $18 for children 12 and under. 325-1234.
The Crest Bar and Grill (5025 Wible Road): Start at the create-your-own omelet and prime rib carving stations and continue sampling fruit, eggs, hash browns, ham, turkey, chile verde, salads, desserts and bottomless mimosas, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $26.95, $13.95 for children 10 and under. 833-9998.
Bakersfield Elks Lodge (1616 30th St.): Features build-your-own-omelet station, crepes, biscuits and gravy and traditional breakfast items, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $15. 323-7535.
Buck Owens Crystal Palace (2800 Buck Owens Blvd.): Brunch includes made-to-order omelets, scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, Belgian waffle bar, muffins, pasta, ranch-style enchiladas, tri-tip carving station, fruit, salads, dessert, "Ice Cream Shoppe" and bottomless champagne and mimosas, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $36.95, $28.95 for seniors, $18.95 for children 8-12, $11.95 for kids 3-7 and free for children under 3. 328-7560.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Celebrate Mom Friday through Monday with a lobster brunch that includes 8-ounce prime rib, Atlantic lobster tail, two side dishes and bread, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday. $33.95. 324-0814.
Elements Venue and Banquet Center (3401 Chester Ave., Suite H): Enjoy complimentary champagne at this brunch, with traditional breakfast items and other dishes, live music, photo booth and complimentary carnations for all mothers, 9 a.m.-noon or noon-3 p.m. $24.95, $14.95 for kids 10 and under. 301-4681. eventbrite.com.
Links at Riverlakes Ranch (5201 Riverlakes Drive): Features prime rib carving station, shrimp cocktail tower, chicken-fried steak, biscuits and gravy, waffle bar, omelet station, breakfast favorites, salads and desserts. Moms who want to hit the greens after can play only paying a cart fee if accompanied by a full-paying golfer, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $26.95; $13.95 for kids 12 and under, free for children under 2. Reservations are required by calling 587-3801; riverlakesgc.com.
The Nines Restaurant (801 Truxtun Ave.): The restaurant inside the Bakersfield Marriott will offer stations for omelets, waffles, seafood and fresh-carved tri-tip along with other lunch and breakfast items, fruit, eggs and fried potatoes, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $42 (includes bottomless mimosas for those 21 and over), $20 for children (ages 12 and under). 323-1900.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): This brunch at the Belvedere Room will serve champagne and mimosas along with breakfast items, omelet station, seafood bar, prime rib carving station, salads, meat and cheese board, fruit and desserts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $39, $15 for children. 427-4900. thepadrehotel.com.
The Park at The Mark (1623 19th St.): Features prime rib, agave glazed spiral ham, herb and artichoke chicken, roasted asparagus, shrimp cocktail, Tuscan pasta salad, omelet and waffle bars and country potatoes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $34.99, $13.99 for kids 12 and under; endless mimosas $10.99. 322-7665.
Broken Yolk Cafe (7919 E Brundage Lane, 3300 Buena Vista Road): Both locations will offer a buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with food and family fun. Cost is $21.95 (includes two mimosas for those 21 and over), $11.95 for children 12 and under, $5 mimosa flights for those of drinking age. 695-9655 (west) or 432-7086 (east).
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 100): Celebrate Mom Saturday or Sunday, enjoying signature menu dishes and happy hour drink specials including $4 beers, $5 glass of wine and $6 cocktails, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Pricing varies. 247-0000.
1933 Event Center (7900 Downing Ave., Suite B): Brunch will include traditional breakfast items, crepe station, omelet bar, eggs Benedict, prime rib, apricot-stuffed chicken, salmon, rice pilaf, noodles, veggies, salads, fruit, meat and cheese board, shrimp cocktail, pies, cheesecake and chocolate-covered strawberries, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $25.99, $16.99 for children. 829-5377. 1933bakersfield.com.
There are also a few special one-off events scheduled for Saturday:
Third annual Mother and Daughter Brunch: Features an array of food items, games and women empowerment presentation with author of "Better Than Yesterday!" Vickie L. Kemp, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Four Points by Sheraton, 5101 California Ave. $30. 325-9700.
Mother Daughter Brunch: Enjoy a potluck-style brunch and fellowship with women, 10 a.m.-noon or 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Higher Ground Church, 912 New Stine Road. $5. 836-0272.
Mothers annual Appreciation Luncheon: Features live music, light lunch and opportunity drawings, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jerusalem Mission Church, 924 Cottonwood Road. $15. 832-5138.
Mother and Daughter Tea Party: Wear your favorite dress and hat and bring your own favorite tea cup to enjoy hot tea and a cupcake decorating contest, 1-3 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Calvary Chapel Bakersfield, 6501 Schirra Court, Suite 303. $10. 477-3533.
Mother's Day Bunco Tournament Fundraiser: Includes bunco games, dinner, raffle baskets, snacks, beverages, margaritas and wine, benefits H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Society for Disabled Children, 1819 Brundage Lane. $25. 322-5595. societyfdc.com.
