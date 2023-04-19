THE DISH: Enjoy these smoking good deals at local spots

On April 20, diners may feel a bit hungrier than usual. If you find yourself with a case of the munchies, check out one of these timely deals.
The Kitchen (1317 20th St.) is helping you support a good cause while enjoying an evening out with a wine pairing featuring Girl Scout cookies.
They'll bring the Tagalongs, you tag along with friends to enjoy eight pairings with your favorite sweets from 6 to 9 p.m.
The cost is $35 per person and will also include appetizers prepared by chef Blanca Medrano.
Still hungry? Purchase cookies from local Girl Scout Group 2947, Service Unit 626, which is raising funds for its Catalina Island camping trip.
Blue Oak Coffee Roasting (1717 20th St.) is offering its 420 latte, a chocolate chip cookie dough-flavored beverage, served hot or iced.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway) is offering endless shrimp for just $20 from April 20 to 23.
Guests can mix and match Red Lobster’s shrimp dishes "all day, every day" with options including garlic shrimp scampi, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, shrimp linguini Alfredo, Walt’s favorite shrimp, and grilled shrimp skewer.
Choose two delicious shrimp preparations to start, then order additional shrimp dishes one at a time until your cravings are satisfied. Pro tip: Go easy on those Cheddar Bay biscuits to leave room for the endless amounts of shrimp.
Del Taco is in a Holi-Daze for April 20.
Its Del Yeah! Rewards members can enjoy an exclusive Tacodaze offer of eight snack tacos for $4.20.
The chain is also offering free delivery for any order placed online or through the Del Yeah! Rewards app.
From 9 p.m. until closing from April 20 to 22, Del Yeah! Rewards members can also order off the Del After Dark Menu via the mobile app.
Options include the bold burrito, a classic bean and cheese burrito with red sauce, that you can "Go Bold" with by adding crinkle-cut fries and savory secret sauce; the bun taco, which combines seasoned beef, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, a tomato slice and a zesty red sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun; and queso loaded fries, which are topped with seasoned beef, signature creamy queso blanco, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, sour cream and sliced jalapeños.
And at participating locations, Jack in the Box is bringing back its Pineapple Express shake — first introduced for the 2008 film of the same name — for $4.20. It will also offer a Pineapple Express Red Bull Infusion, a blend of pineapple and passion fruit as well as a Pineapple Express chicken sandwich, layered with smoky pineapple barbecue sauce, fire-roasted pineapple and bacon on a pineapple Hawaiian bun, at select locations.
Call ahead to check for participating locations.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.