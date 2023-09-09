Although a lot of thought can go into naming an event, sometimes it's just about a clear message. That's the case with the upcoming Taste of Downtown, coming Thursday to The Iron Lily Venue.
In its ninth year, the event put on by the Downtown Business Association, should make good on its name, bringing together more than a dozen area restaurants that will serve up samples of dishes that reflect their menu.
Participating businesses include KC Steakhouse, Mango Haus, Mamma Mia, Pyrenees Cafe, Mossman's, Nuestro Mexico Tacos and Bar, Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen, Crab in a Bag, Los Panchos Restaurant and Bar, Jerry's Pizza, Tina Marie's Cafe, Chef Lino's Catering and McMurphy's Irish Pub.
Along with the food, an event highlight will be the martini competition. Since Sept. 1, 11 local spots have been serving their best martini to customers who have had a chance to vote on their favorite.
Competing mixologists are KC Steakhouse and its adjacent Stockyard Speakeasy, Nuestro Mexico, McMurphy's Irish Pub, Silver Fox Starlite Lounge, Pyrenees Cafe, The Aura Lounge, Mamma Mia, Jerry's Pizza & Pub, Eagles Lodge on 17th Street and Eye Street Pub.
The three who receive the most votes by the end of today will compete at Thursday's event, presenting their cocktail to a panel of celebrity judges.
Event entertainment will be provided by Kern Dance Alliance as well as music and dancing by Tracy Peoples and Boogie Shooz.
There will also be gambling tables, a prize drawing and no host bar.
The ninth annual Taste of Downtown will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at The Iron Lily, 424 24th St.
Okie Dinner OK by Ovation
The wavin' wheat can sure smell sweet on the plains of Oklahoma but a heartier meal is on tap thanks to Ovation Theatre.
Prior to the closing matinee of its latest show, "Oklahoma," the 19th Street theater will host Aunt Eller's Okie Dinner at neighboring business The Gathering.
Actress Kat Kohler, who plays the show's feisty farm owner, organized the fundraising dinner that will be catered by Smitty’s Smokin' Brisket & BBQ.
This meal will consist of pulled pork and brisket, fried okra, beans and cornbread with sweet tea to drink and peach cobbler for dessert.
Aunt Eller's Okie Dinner will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Gathering, 1610 19th St.
Cost is $50 for the dinner, $85 for the meal and the matinee, which begins at 2 p.m. at the theater, 1622 19th St.
Both full table bookings and individual seats are available by calling the box office at 661-489-4601.
Funds raised by the event will go toward efforts to replace the theater's stage.
Everything everywhere all at once
Pringles continues to innovate with fresh flavors. One of its latest is Everything Bagel, which is available in stores for a limited time.
Marketing material for the new chip promises an authentic "everything" bagel flavor experience "with flavor notes of sesame and poppy seeds followed by hints of cream cheese that perfectly blend with toasted onion and garlic."
"From Pringles Philly Cheesesteak to Pringles Enchilada Adobada — fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations," Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringle, said in a news release. "New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation's favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary."
Having sampled the flavor, the essence of cream cheese is front and center, with onion and garlic less so. These chips are great for bagel lovers who may be put off by the oniony power of an everything bagel. Perhaps enjoying these with some onion dip would satisfy my allium affection.
