THE DISH: Enjoy Lobsterfest, other limited-time offers

There's always something new cooking at restaurants, so here's a look at some of the latest additions. Don't delay: Some are only available for a limited time.
Lobsterfest returns to Red Lobster with new and beloved menu options as well as fresh cocktails.
"For this year's Lobsterfest, we've created a menu that's perfect for both the already lob-sessed as well as those looking to expand their love of lobster," Patty Trevino, Red Lobster's chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "The multiple ways we are offering lobster this year will satisfy any craving, and you can even add some variety by pairing shrimp or steak with it. Lobster lovers won't want to miss this year's event."
Lobsterfest entrees, which are all served with Cheddar Bay biscuits, include:
Lobster and shrimp tacos: The new entree offers a trio of tacos made with crispy Maine and Norway lobster and shrimp, with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema and cilantro.
Lobster Lover's Dream: This fan favorite pairs roasted rock and Maritime lobster tails with lobster-and-shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce and your choice of two sides.
Lobster and shrimp-topped sirloin: Another new option, this entree pairs a tender Maine lobster tail paired with a 7-ounce sirloin topped with creamy parmesan-bacon shrimp. It also comes with your choice of two sides.
Maine lobster tail duo: A pair of tender Maine lobster tails, one roasted and one grilled, is served with warm butter and your choice of two sides.
Live Maine lobster: Splurge on this dish of wild-caught lobster, fresh from the Atlantic, which is available steamed or stuffed and served with a choice of two sides.
Bar Harbor lobster bake: Petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, are combined with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels and fresh tomatoes and served over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth.
The chain encourages guests to pair their meal with a Lobsterita, Red Lobster's extra-large take on the classic margarita, with Sauza Gold Tequila and triple sec
Diners can order the classic, strawberry, peach, raspberry or mango options. New this year are the berry sunset Lobsterita, frozen with swirls of raspberry and strawberry purée, and passion fruit Lobsterita, featuring Monin passion fruit purée, freshly shaken and poured over ice with a tangy lime rim, available on the rocks or frozen.
There's always something new at Dunkin' and this month is no exception.
Along with an all-new brown butter toffee latte, with subtle brown butter and toffee flavor notes, the chain is also serving a bacon avocado tomato sandwich, made with seasoned oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy avocado spread and crispy bacon, sandwiched in Dunkin's toasted sourdough bread.
It also serves stuffed biscuit bites, good for breakfast or any time of the day, served in pairs with warm biscuit dough wrapped around bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.
Dunkin' also brought back two favorites: The brownie batter doughnut, available through Feb. 21, features chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and is topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles, while the sweet black pepper bacon, great for on-the-go snacking, is caramelized bacon featuring a sweet black pepper seasoning.
Panera Bread decided to heat things up this month with the introduction of a new line of toasted baguette sandwiches.
"Following last year's extremely successful launch of chef's chicken sandwich, the launch of toasted baguettes is the next phase of our sandwich strategy," Eduardo Luz, Panera's chief brand and concept officer, said in a news release.
"Our toasted baguettes take inspiration from the best cafes in Europe, with fresh and clean ingredients that define Panera's food with a heavy emphasis on both abundance and value for our guests."
Starting at $10.99, the three new sandwiches all utilize the brand's French-style baguettes.
Vegetarians will enjoy the green goddess caprese melt includes peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli and salt and pepper.
The pepperoni mozzarella melt uses pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, a fontina/mozzarella blend and market sauce.
Smoked chicken is the key to the smoky Buffalo chicken melt, which layers the meat with American cheese, red onions and Buffalo sauce.
El Pollo Loco is offering its own version of a traditional Sonoran-style burrito with the new Loco burrito grillers.
Sonoran-style flour tortillas are stretched thin and tightly packed with chicken or beef then grilled and served with a brand-new Loco dipping sauce, which is a marriage of fan-favorite birria consommé and warm queso.
"This year, El Pollo Loco is reminding our familia of fans that our menu has something for everyone desiring a taste of Mexico wherever they go," Chief Marketing Officer Andy Rebhun said in a news release. "We view food as an opportunity for escapism for the tastebuds and Loco burrito grillers are the perfect taste of Sonora to enjoy during a busy commute, between meetings, on your way to your next weekend getaway — anywhere you choose to dig in!"
Diners can opt for fire-grilled chicken, shredded beef or one of each griller that are also filled with jack cheese, cilantro, and onion.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit is spicing things up next month with a limited-time sausage offering.
From Feb. 6 to April 30, the popular barbecue restaurant will serve the loaded nacho cheese kielbasa sausage, a premium, pit-smoked sausage stuffed with taco-seasoned beef and pork, tortilla chips, and jalapeño beans with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses.
"Dickey's awarded-winning kielbasa sausages are small batch, artesian sausages made exclusively by Dickeys for Dickey's barbecue," Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc., said in a news release. "We are sure the new loaded nacho cheese sausage will be a legendary winner. With the Super Bowl right around the corner, our newest addition is sure to be a crowd-pleasing favorite that's perfect for a game day spread."
And Arby's just launched the steakhouse garlic rib-eye sandwich, featuring a high-end rib-eye steak that is seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and thyme, then cooked and sliced thin, served on a toasted bun with Swiss cheese, crispy onions and creamy garlic aioli spread.