 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Enjoy last slice of National Pizza Week

Blaze Pizza

Snag an 11-inch one-topping classic dough pizza and fountain drink for $8.95 at Blaze Pizza this week when ordering online or via the chain's app.

 Courtesy of Blaze Pizza

You've still got a few days to enjoy National Pizza Week. Check out some deals shared by Offers.com and the chains.

Blaze Pizza: Build your own 11-inch one-topping classic dough pizza and grab a 16 oz. fountain drink for $8.95 when ordering online (blazepizza.com) or via the chain's app.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases