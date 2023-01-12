THE DISH: Enjoy last slice of National Pizza Week

You've still got a few days to enjoy National Pizza Week. Check out some deals shared by Offers.com and the chains.
Blaze Pizza: Build your own 11-inch one-topping classic dough pizza and grab a 16 oz. fountain drink for $8.95 when ordering online (blazepizza.com) or via the chain's app.
Pieology: Through Saturday, customers using the Pie Life Rewards app can redeem a free premium crust upgrade on an order in store and online. That includes Pierise thick, cauliflower and gluten-free crust options. Additionally, all in-store guests can enjoy a signature or three-topping pizza and a drink for $10.
Domino's: Pick up a carryout pizza with one topping on any of Domino’s five crusts, for just $7.99 each (excluding XL and specialty pizzas). This carryout deal is also good for the new Dips and Twist Combos or eight-count wings.
Hungry Howie's: Choose any two items on Hungry Howie’s Mix & Match menu for only $6.99. Or try the $19.99 Howie Deal, which is two medium one-topping pizzas and a two-liter Pepsi.
Little Caesar’s: Hot offers include the Slices-N-Stix Meal Deal ($9.99), which comes with a Slices-N-Stix pizza, crazy sauce and two 20-ounce Pepsi products.
Papa Murphy's: The chain offers a "mediYUM" two-topping pizza for just $6.99, a deal that's valid every day of the week.
Pizza Hut: Enjoy the moderately priced Pizza Hut Melts for $7.99. The new Thin ’N Crispy crust dish is loaded with toppings and cheese, folded over and baked, served with your choice of sauce for dipping.
California Pizza Kitchen: Get a free small plate when you sign up for CPK Rewards.
