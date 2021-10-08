THE DISH: Enjoy fall harvest at The Kitchen

If you haven't been to a dinner at The Kitchen, this fall is a great time to jump in.
With an emphasis on local purveyors, Chef Richard Yoshimura and sommelier Jeramy Brown curate a menu and wine pairings themed around a particular food or wine varietal.
This month's schedule includes dinners highlighting local businesses Kern River Mushroom Co. and OH Olive Oil.
On Oct. 21 and 22, Kern River Mushroom Co. grower/owner Xavier Tavron will discuss the various products and techniques he uses to grow gourmet mushrooms here in Kern County along with a mushroom-forward meal.
On Oct. 28, Ty Ohanneson, olive grower and owner of OH Oil, will chat with guests about the industry over a menu highlighting the locally produced oil.
Dinners are held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 7 p.m. Fridays on their respective weeks at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St. Cost for the meet your grower dinner is $65 with an optional wine pairing available for $45.
Yoshimura is also offering hands-on cooking classes that include the fine dining meal that guests assist in preparing. Cost is $65.
View the calendar and reserve your spot at thekitchenbakersfield.com.
For more information, visit The Kitchen's Facebook page (facebook.com/thekitchenbakersfield) or Instagram (@thekitchen1317).
Twice as nice at Noodle Bar
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar is ready for you to take your dining experience home. The restaurant, which relocated to The Marketplace this summer, has started a new "dine in and take home" promotion.
Along with enjoying their lunch or dinner, diners can order to-go entrees to enjoy later at home.
The offer is available during lunch and dinner service Sunday through Thursday. There is no limit on the number of entrees each diner can order to go.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar is at 9000 Ming Ave., Suite J2. Visit ccnoodlebar.com to view the menu.
Piping hot pastry news
A couple of local bakery businesses have expanded into new locations.
College Coffee & Donuts just opened its second location at 5330 Olive Drive, which was last home to Mom's Donuts.
It is offering a similar selection of doughnuts, pastries, smoothies, boba drinks and coffee that it has at its northeast flagship location at 2697 Mount Vernon Ave., #C.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Visit facebook.com/CollegeCoffeeDonuts for the latest news.
And restaurateur Alejandro Ocampo continues to build his empire with El Camino Bakery, which has taken over the former La Ilusion Bakery at 3150 Panama Lane, Suite B.
The new "Mexican-inspired with California love" bakery, which will also be home to Ocampo's Paleta Company, will produce doughnuts as well as Mexican pastries and the rolls for Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila, Ocampo's first restaurant.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Follow @elcaminobakery on Instagram for more information.