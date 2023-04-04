 Skip to main content
THE DISH: Enjoy deals for National Burrito Day

Wrap yourself up in comfort for National Burrito Day with a couple of offers good for Thursday.

Rubio's Coastal Grill (9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200) is offering every burrito on the menu for $7.99. This once-a-year deal is good on all burritos, including the California burrito, shrimp and bacon burrito, chicken burrito especial and Puerto Nuevo burrito featuring langostino lobster.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

