THE DISH: Enjoy deals for National Burrito Day

Wrap yourself up in comfort for National Burrito Day with a couple of offers good for Thursday.
Rubio's Coastal Grill (9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200) is offering every burrito on the menu for $7.99. This once-a-year deal is good on all burritos, including the California burrito, shrimp and bacon burrito, chicken burrito especial and Puerto Nuevo burrito featuring langostino lobster.
Guests can order multiple burritos for $7.99, and no additional purchase is necessary. Simply order online at Rubios.com, or through the app, and enter coupon code BURRITO at checkout, or scan the QR code in restaurants.
Del Taco is offering its Del Yeah! Rewards members a free burrito with a $10 purchase.
There is a limit of one offer per guest, who must be a registered rewards member. The offer is not valid with third-party delivery providers.
El Pollo Loco is offering new and existing Loco Rewards members a buy one, get one free deal on burritos redeemable for all burritos on the El Pollo Loco menu on Thursday.
Guests who order via the app or El Pollo Loco website on National Burrito Day will receive free delivery, according to a news release.
The chain has other incentives for those who join its rewards program. New customers who sign up will receive a free original Pollo bowl with any purchase, valid for 14 days.
It is also holding a Pollo Millionaire A Day Giveaway, which will run until May 5, in which it will surprise 30 lucky members of "the Loco Rewards familia" with one million points. Both new and existing Loco Rewards members are eligible for the giveaway. Winners will have the opportunity to be featured on El Pollo Loco social media channels and share how they plan to spend their points fortune.
"Familia is at the center of everything we do at El Pollo Loco," Gabe Alonso, El Pollo Loco's VP of digital, said in the release. "A customer's choice to join our Familia as a loyalty member is one we don't take lightly, and we have redesigned our Loco Rewards offers to make sharing and dining together with friends and loved ones as seamless as possible."
The revamped Loco Rewards program includes a new tiered points status system: Pollito (0-9,999 points), Pollo (10,000 – 29,999 points), and Pollo Loco (30,000+ points), which unlock exclusive benefits, content and promotions. Additionally, loyalty members can enjoy 12 new rewards at four different point thresholds that provide guests with free food, faster than ever before, and on their own terms with points having a full 365-day lifetime before expiration.
Fundraising update
Bakersfield showed up for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House last month.
Partnering with Jersey Mike's for its Month of Giving, the local nonprofit was able to raise $56,385.01.
The local nonprofit provides temporary housing and emotional support for the families of children facing extended hospitalizations.
It shared its joy at the campaign's success thanks to the chain and the community on social media, writing: "We cannot thank you enough for your constant support for what we do here with our Bakersfield program. The families, the children, the hospital staff, they need us and we couldn't do it without you!!"
The fundraising was part of the sandwich chain's 13th annual "Month of Giving" campaign to support local charities. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $67 million for local charities.
