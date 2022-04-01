THE DISH: Endless Breakfast? Denny's makes dreams come true

These days we're trying to make every dollar count and Denny's is here to help.
The restaurant chain is now offering Endless Breakfast, starting at $6.99. The dine-in-only option includes endless buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and crispy hash browns. Add endless bacon or sausage to the meal starting at an extra 99 cents.
"As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny's is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters," Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon said in a news release. "Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do and with our investments in high-quality menu items, dining at Denny's has never been better."
Endless Breakfast is available now through June 21. Pricing may vary slightly by location. Visit dennys.com for locations and more details.
‘Going Big’ at Black Bear Diner
Speaking of diner delights, Black Bear Diner has new menu items and deals as part of its "Going Big at The Bear" promotion.
Now through April 30, the chain is serving its chocolate coconut caramel delight dessert for $6.99. The dish mixes sweet, shredded coconut in a creamy caramel sauce that is layered over chocolate filling in a graham cracker crust, and topped with whipped cream.
Black Bear also has three new items, available through May 18.
The 14-ounce USDA choice porterhouse steak and eggs is a classic breakfast with two eggs cooked to order, a house-made biscuit, and a choice of country potatoes, strip-cut hash browns, fresh fruit or grits. Prices vary by market.
Diners can also enjoy the same cut in the 14-ounce USDA choice porterhouse steak dinner, which is served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side dish, which includes the house-made mac and cheese.
And if the mac and cheese is your favorite, enjoy the dinner that comes with over a pound of creamy, cheddar mac and cheese, made from scratch. Top the pasta with your choice of one of four proteins: crispy chicken strips tossed in Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sauce; four slices of hickory-smoked thick-cut bacon; sliced, spicy Texas-style hot link; or house-made chili with cheddar cheese, diced onions and sour cream.
Prices for the new entrees vary by market. Black Bear Diner is located at 4102 California Ave. Visit blackbeardiner.com for more information.
Early Easter planning
Easter is still a couple of weeks away but GhilaDolci Bakery is already planning treats for your holiday events.
Since the downtown sweet shop books up fast for holidays, here's your chance to snag some treats.
Options include robin’s egg silk pie ($36), a 9-inch chocolate graham cracker crust with a silky, malted cheesecake filling with crushed Robin Eggs Whoppers; cinnamon carrot bread ($30), a 9-by-3-by-2.75-inch loaf of spiced carrot bread with pineapple, coconut and walnuts; banana cream pie cookies ($4.25 each), made with crushed vanilla wafer cookies topped with a mascarpone whipped cream, a banana chip and vanilla wafer; Easter M&M's chocolate chip cookies ($2.75 each); and strawberry white chocolate chip cookies ($2.95 each), drizzled with white chocolate and topped with pastel rainbow sprinkles.
Visit ghiladolcibakery.com and order via the contact page. Pickup will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at the bakery, 2002 19th St.
Tin Cup Coffee in Shafter is having a Bunny Bash on April 9.
Snap a photo of your little ones with the Easter Bunny and decorate some spring cookies.
Cookie kits ($5 each) come with two cookies, frosting and sprinkles.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at the coffeehouse, 1101 E. Lerdo Highway in Shafter.